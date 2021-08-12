how to buy and store Bitcoin without taking risks

NewTuscia – When deciding to invest in Bitcoin, security must be taken into account both during the purchase and storage phases of the cryptocurrency. Securing Bitcoins is crucial, especially if it is a long-term investment.

According to Bitcoin Code and all other industry experts in general, leaving your cryptocurrency in the wrong place could put your savings at serious risk. Many of the investors, in fact, have decided not to withdraw their earnings because they are convinced that the value of Bitcoins will rise further.

Why choose not to withdraw your earnings

Those who have more experience in the world of investments in cryptocurrencies and, specifically, in Bitcoin know that over the months and years many dynamics can change and for this reason it is necessary to operate in order to be able to limit their potential losses until everything settles again at higher values. This way of proceeding, in the sector, is known by the name of drawer operator, a term by which investors who know the risk and take responsibility for it are identified if they have a precise earning target. Before seeing how to safely store your Bitcoins, let’s start from the previous step, or how to buy them safely.

How to buy Bitcoin in total safety

Loading... Advertisements

It is easy to come across scams when buying Bitcoin. On the one hand this happens because new investors believe that you can earn easily with Bitcoins and on the other hand there are exchanges that, working without precise rules, very often combine real scams. In the case of exchanges that work transparently, inexperienced investors must overcome two problems, the onerous commissions and the lack of ease of use of these systems.

The solution is to rely only on simple and safe services such as providing a simple and safe system for trading.

Store Bitcoin safely for many years

If an investor wants to keep their Bitcoins for many years, the situation becomes slightly complicated. To keep Bitcoins for a short time it would be enough to request the private key of the wallet and save it digitally or in paper format.

In the case of a long period, these methods become risky. In fact, we could lose the sheet, it could be destroyed or stolen. Digital preservation is also unsafe. If the hardware support containing the key breaks, our data will be completely lost.

The cloud solution is also insecure. These are always intermediaries who are often punctured by hackers who could steal our data. The safest solution, for those who have recently obtained their private key, is to secure the data, even for years, inside the so-called USB hardware wallets. The reason is simple, these media, which resemble classic pendrives, are not at risk of burning, can contain many cryptocurrencies (not only Bitcoin), are not afraid of hackers and are resistant to damage, shocks and bad weather. Moreover, even after years they will always be usable and compatible.