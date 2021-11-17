How to buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies with Bitpanda

With Bitpanda, investing becomes simple and fast: in a few steps, users are able to go from spectators to protagonists of the great world of investments.

If you haven’t read our previous content yet, with over 3 million users Bitpanda is one of the fastest growing exchanges in Europe, and from 2021 it officially entered the Italian market with a dedicated office and team.

When you land on the Bitpanda site, the first thing that catches your eye is the ease of use, which guides you through the entire registration, deposit and investment process.

Create an account on Bitpanda

The process of entering data and confirming the email address is fast, immediate and can be done 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Once the identity has been confirmed through the recognition of a valid document (the paper identity card is also accepted), the user is immediately ready for the next step.

Verify and deposit funds

Like the previous one, this phase is also characterized by the speed and immediacy with which it is carried out. The fund deposit process is safe and straightforward.

On Bitpanda, fiat wallets are available in several currencies including the euro, US dollar, Swiss franc, and pound sterling.

Necessary for the purchase of cryptocurrencies and any other resource on the platform, the deposit process can be done by Sepa transfer, debit card or Visa and Mastercard credit card, Giropay / Eps, Sofort, Neteller and Skrill. Of course, it is always possible to sell your own cryptocurrencies, the corresponding value of which will be made available in the fiat wallet.

Once the first verification deposit has been made, the user is ready to use the platform.

Trading assets on Bitpanda

Taking cryptocurrencies for example, with Bitpanda, the investment process is particularly simple and immediate and can be carried out both on the web platform and through the use of the App.

Let’s try to see how quick and easy it is to buy Bitcoin on the site:



once logged in, click on “Trade“(Top right of the screen); click on “Buy”Selecting the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin in this case, and the wallet; choose the amount to buy and click on “Buy now“To complete the purchase. All done.

If you prefer to use the App, available for both Android and iOS devices, the process is just as immediate:



open the App, just select “Trade”At the bottom center of the screen; to select “Buy“, Choosing cryptocurrency and wallet;



choose the amount to buy, select “Continue” and “Buy now“.

With the Bitpanda platform it is possible to invest in:



Cryptocurrencies: on the platform it is possible to buy, sell and exchange a very wide range of cryptocurrencies, from the best known to the emerging ones;



Cryptoindices: the ideal tool to invest, with just one click, on the entire cryptocurrency market;



Stocks and ETFs: with Bitpanda it is possible to invest in fractional shares starting from just € 1, or even in ETFs;



Metals: through the platform, it is possible to diversify investments by buying, selling and exchanging precious metals;

Bitpanda Savings: a savings plan tailored to the investor

Intended for those who want to combat market volatility, through the “Bitpanda Savings” savings plan it is possible to purchase any digital asset supported on Bitpanda (cryptocurrencies, shares, ETFs and many others) on a daily, weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis.

Through Visa, MasterCard or Sepa direct debit, the user is able to set up recurring purchases that will be carried out automatically and with the established frequency (obviously the plan can be temporarily paused and reactivated at any time).

It is a system that protects you from fluctuations and allows you to build an investment asset with maximum flexibility, it is the user who chooses the frequency and size of the plan.

Setting up a savings plan is easy:

once logged in, click on « Savings plan “;

“; select the wallet of the digital asset you wish to purchase ,

, the currency (EUR, USD, CHF, GBP, TRY) and the chosen payment option;

to define the amount and frequency the savings plan;

the savings plan; confirm the payment at the payment service provider.

Buy Bitcoin and Crypto Safely

Not to forget the security aspect, Bitpanda offers state-of-the-art security systems to protect accounts and keep invested capital safe.

Bitpanda Financial Services has a MiFID II license and is therefore a supervised investment firm that complies with the most up-to-date financial regulations, including the recently introduced AML5.

