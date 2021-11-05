How to buy Bitcoin safely and quickly

The Bitcoin race has already started and not everyone knows that you can spend as little as 15 euros: here’s how to buy Bitcoin right away.

Bitcoin. By now even the general media, especially in these days when we are witnessing a growing moment for cryptocurrencies, speak almost daily about Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, and the reason is not only linked to the upward trend of the last few weeks. , but the fact that the adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more generally is increasing at exponential levels and more and more people are moving to buy Bitcoin.

Just a few weeks ago, the state of El Salvador made Bitcoin (BTC) a legal currency in the country and made substantial investments – buying Bitcoin several times over the past few weeks complete with public announcements on Twitter – to the point of having announced the construction of 20 schools in the country only using the earnings obtained thanks to the growth of Bitcoin. Billionaires have long started investing in Bitcoin or Ethereum (ETH) instead of gold and similar confirmations have also come from JPMorgan. And cryptocurrencies not leaving even celebrities indifferent: the actress Reese Witherspoon announced a few weeks ago that it had bought Ethereum (ETH), the pop star Mariah Carey is promoting Bitcoin and the actor Matt Damon has started a collaboration with the exchange Crypto.com. And Binance, one of the most reliable and secure exchanges also available in Italy, has become the main sponsor of SS Lazio. But how do you buy Bitcoin?

How to buy Bitcoin (or other cryptocurrencies): you need an exchange

We have thought of making a small guide to explain how it is possible to buy Bitcoin in a few steps and, above all, in a simple way. Times have changed a lot compared to a few years ago and today there are dozens of reliable exchanges that give us the possibility to easily load our euros and buy cryptocurrencies with just one click, manage our portfolio in a clear and safe way, keep under control the market trend and place sell or buy orders so as to protect our cryptocurrencies from a too volatile trend.

This premise is to say that to buy Bitcoin (BTC) it is necessary to go through cryptocurrency exchange platforms that allow us to convert our physical currencies – dollars, euros, pounds etc – into a digital currency equivalent. The most famous and used in the world, as well as the most reliable, are Binance, Coinbase and Crypto.com Exchange (At this address you can find the list of the best exchanges in the world with a lot of trust score). Binance, of all, is the easiest to use and is also the one with the largest number of cryptocurrencies available for exchange. There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchange platforms, but before choosing the one you think is best for you, always check that these exchanges are authorized to offer their services online and in the country where you are resident. Also check that the companies behind these platforms have the appropriate requirements to operate and always compare the opinions of users before choosing the exchange.

We have chosen to use Binance for this small introductory guide to buying Bitcoin, but the steps to follow are the same for the other more reliable and used exchanges. If you don’t have an account on Binance yet, you can follow this guide and sign up for the exchange.

CLICK HERE TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT ON BINANCE

Once created an account on Binance to buy Bitcoin you will have two possibilities:

Buy Bitcoin directly by credit card or rechargeable card: in this way you buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies according to the current exchange rate.

Transfer funds to Binance (always by credit card or rechargeable) and use those funds, EURO in our case, to place a Bitcoin order at the price you prefer.

The advantage of the first method is clear: we immediately buy Bitcoin at the current exchange rate. Cryptocurrencies are far more volatile than the traditional market and in some cases the price at which a cryptocurrency is purchased can make a difference in earnings. Let’s take an example: at the time of writing this article, 1 Bitcoin is worth 53,096 euros (obviously it is also possible to buy a very small part of a BTC, even just 15 euros of Bitcoin). Two days ago 1 Bitcoin was worth 55,000 euros and a week ago the crypto king had dropped to 51,000. The lower the purchase price, the greater the gain as the value increases. Today, those who buy Bitcoin as a long-term investment do not worry too much about the purchase price.

On the other hand, those who want to play a little more, try to sell as soon as the price rises in order to buy back at the next drop, has a greater interest in aiming for a purchase price as low as possible. Let’s take an example: today 1 Bitcoin 53,096 euros, but I aim to buy it at 51,000 euros to be able to then resell it when it reaches 60,000. With the funds available on Binance, I can place a Bitcoin order at 51,000 and wait for the next Bitcoin drop without too many worries, knowing that as soon as Bitcoin reaches the value of 51,000 euros, my purchase will start automatically. Likewise, after buying Bitcoin, I can place an order for Binance to sell our Bitcoins as soon as the cryptocurrency reaches that value.

How to buy Bitcoin with a credit or debit card

The easiest way to buy Bitcoin is to do it directly with a credit or debit card. To do this, simply log into Binance and click on Buy Crypto in the main minus and choose Credit-debit card.

At this point you are in front of a screen where you can buy or sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. To buy Bitcoin you will have to choose the amount of euros to spend to get a real-time exchange. By spending 200 euros, for example, we will receive 0.003756 Bitcoin (BTC).

By clicking on Continues the exchange rate will be confirmed and you will be given the opportunity to enter your credit card details. Another click on Continues will make you complete the purchase. Fact: You now own Bitcoin.

By clicking on Wallet in the top right bar on Binance access your wallet with your current balance. There you will find the amount of Bitcoin you have or other cryptocurrencies that you can buy on Binance and manage them as you see fit. You can request a Binance credit card for free and use your cryptocurrencies to pay and make purchases or leave them there waiting for them to increase in value.

How to buy Bitcoin using already available funds

If you prefer to aim to buy Bitcoin at a lower price than the current one, you can use the exchange made available to Binance after having already transferred EUROS to Binance. To do this you have to click on Buy Crypto in the Binance main menu and choose Card deposit.

The screen is similar to the one described above for direct card purchase: you have to choose the currency to deposit, EURO in our case, and select Bank card. By clicking on Continues you will be asked to enter the amount of EURO to deposit, select the credit card or insert a new one, and click on Confirmation to complete the procedure. Once this is done you will have a certain amount of euros to use to buy cryptocurrencies.

Connect to the Binance exchange at this address (at this address and make sure that the exchange rate is BTC / EUR, as shown in the photo.

At first this screen may seem difficult to navigate, but its use is easier than expected. To the item Price you will have to enter the value at which you bet to buy Bitcoin (51,000 euros for example) and the item Total the amount of euros you want to spend (200 euros in our case). The exchange will tell us that spending 200 euros we will receive 0.00400 BTC when the value of Bitcoin will be 50,000 euros. By clicking on Buy BTC you will place the order, but you will not buy Bitcoin immediately: if and when the value of Bitcoin drops to 50,000 euros, Binance will start your order and buy 200 euros of Bitcoin for you.

It goes without saying that by placing an order that is too low the risk that it will not start is high, especially if Bitcoin has already risen a lot and may no longer fall below a certain threshold. You can cancel your order at any time and place one with a higher purchase price. Once the order has been executed, the purchased funds will be available in our wallet on Binance.