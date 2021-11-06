How to buy Cardano? Boom of over 1,000% since the beginning of the year

How to buy Cardano, the cryptocurrency that from the beginning of 2021 marks an increase of + 1081%, coming in fourth place in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies?

A $ 2.07 quote per token, one market cap of nearly $ 69 billion and an ever-increasing volume of trade: these are Cardano’s dizzying numbers, on the lips of all the players operating in the sector.

ADA, this is the name of the token, it is undoubtedly among those a best performance in 2021, thanks above all to the generalized rise in the market, its inclusion in several new exchanges and the characteristics that make Cardano in many ways more attractive than Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is not surprising, therefore, that more and more enthusiasts are asking themselves how to buy Cardano, what are the real reasons for the rise and which, above all, the perspectives for the future.

The reasons for Cardano’s rise

Participation in the cryptocurrency market has never been higher, especially in reference to Altcoins (in short, alternatives to Bitcoin), which have been the protagonists of strong rises in recent months. Among the reasons for the rise, theupdate implemented in mid-September on the network to include smart contract; a novelty that places ADA even more in competition with the Ethereum network.

Cardano, then, is one of the most environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies (since it uses proof-of-stake, as we will see later), a factor that greatly attracts younger market participants and that differentiates ADA from Bitcoin.

Last but not least, the frenzy: the more a cryptocurrency rises in value, the more interest increases and, consequently, purchases rise, a factor that leads to a rise in the price.

How to buy Cardano

Who wants to buy Cardano is called to follow some simple steps:

find an exchange that sells Cardano. It is not a difficult mission, as it is one of the most widespread and requested cryptocurrencies. But, among all, which one to choose? The editors of Money.it recommend Young Platform, a 100% Italian company capable of guaranteeing a high degree of security, as well as providing an effective and simple interface. Among others, on an international level, we also mention Bitfinex, KuCoin, Huobi, Gate.io.

create an account . The registration process depends on the chosen exchange, but in principle it will be necessary to provide personal information including name and surname, email address and telephone number;

. The registration process depends on the chosen exchange, but in principle it will be necessary to provide personal information including name and surname, email address and telephone number; verify your identity . Cryptocurrency exchanges require verification from their customers to confirm their identity and prevent illegal activities, such as money laundering. It will presumably be necessary to provide date of birth, residential address and a scan of a valid identity document;

. Cryptocurrency exchanges require verification from their customers to confirm their identity and prevent illegal activities, such as money laundering. It will presumably be necessary to provide date of birth, residential address and a scan of a valid identity document; decide your own strategy , especially for those who – wisely – aim for the long term. It is useful to establish if and when to increase the number of tokens purchased, the budget of your investment portfolio to be dedicated to Cardano and under which conditions it will be necessary to sell;

, especially for those who – wisely – aim for the long term. It is useful to establish if and when to increase the number of tokens purchased, the budget of your investment portfolio to be dedicated to Cardano and under which conditions it will be necessary to sell; buy Cardano. Just follow the instructions of Young Platform or the chosen exchange. The necessary step is to load liquidity into your account, in order to proceed with the purchase.

Why buy Cardano?

Cardano has an important competitive advantage: it uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, an implementation that the Ethereum network has not yet implemented, even if it is in the plans.

Consent is a key element as it ensures that the network is in sync and that transactions are legitimate, thus eliminating the need for intermediaries. Proof-of-work systems, such as those used by Bitcoin and Ethereum, instead receive consensus with mining, which requires solving complex computational puzzles to verify transactions in exchange for newly minted tokens. The process is energy-intensive, more wasteful and significantly pollutes the environment.

For its part Cardano uses a proof-of-stake system called Oroboros which, instead of solving puzzles, requires miners to validate transactions based on how many coins they already have.

Unlike Bitcoin, which is not programmable, Cardano allows developers to create smart contracts on its much more sophisticated blockchain.

Cardano hosts several very promising decentralized applications under development, capable of attract new investors.

Like all cryptocurrencies, Cardano also has an uncertain trend and subject to strong speculation. However, fundamentally focused investors can mitigate uncertainty by targeting assets that have added value (or more) than their market peers.

The current price is certainly not as cheap as it was at the beginning of the year, but its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and its “programmable” blockchain could support the bullish performance of the cryptocurrency over the long term.

