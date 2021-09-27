How to buy Ethereum [ETH]: Guide 2021 – Fondo Italia

Before making the purchase of ETH, there are a number of points to keep in mind that will make our investment is done in the best possible way, among which we can highlight:

Knowing how to choose the wallet that best suits our needs or being clear that we need to analyze when looking for an exchange to acquire ETH, among others. In this article , we will tell you how to buy Ethereum step by step to make sure you know everything before investing in Ethereum.

Ethereum wallet

The first step, even if not essential, is to have an Ethereum wallet where to send the acquired ETHs.

Let’s say it is not essential, because all cryptocurrency sales platforms will provide an ETH address to store the cryptocurrencies purchased, however, as we will see later, to increase security it is necessary to have a wallet that you have total control over.

There are some exceptions where it will be necessary to have an Ethereum wallet, for example, if we are going to buy Ethereum [ETH] from another person, in this case, it will be totally necessary.

If the purchase of ETH is going to be done in a direct purchase and you need an Ethereum wallet, you can use MyEtherWallet or Metamask (wallets that only accept Ethereum and their tokens), or multi-cryptocurrency wallets like Exodus or Ledger Nano S.

Where to Buy Ethereum: The best place to buy Ethereum

The cheapest exchange

If we don’t have a place of preference when buying cryptocurrencies, the most profitable thing will be to buy Ethereum on the platform with the lowest price.

Although this data is only the first to take into consideration, because even if the price of a platform is the lowest in the market, you may have some purchase, sales or withdrawals commissions that do not make it so attractive, which is why we must continue to analyze.

The exchange with low commissions

Cryptocurrency exchanges or buy / sell platforms have fees when using their services, whether at the time of selling, withdrawing or buying ETH.

It is essential to review the commission section of the exchange or platform we want to use before making any deposits, so as not to get any surprises later.

Anonymity

For many crypto-space investors, anonymity is almost as important as price, which is why buying Ethereum on an exchange that doesn’t require user verification (KYC) or making purchases from another person directly, perhaps the best alternatives.

Cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance do not require any type of personal identification if the transactions made do not exceed 2 Bitcoins every 24 hours.

Safety

Robberies, hacks, phishing attacks, platforms that disappear with their investors’ money … The enemy can be anywhere and you need to be prepared.

Whenever you make an investment in cryptocurrencies and buy Ethereum, Bitcoin, or any other asset, the same buyers decide where to buy and where to keep that investment, with these actions they can increase or decrease the level of security.

Choosing a cryptocurrency exchange with a clean security history, which has not undergone any hacking, which has a good rating from its users, are data that indicate that a platform is more or less secure.

Using secure passwords and saving them on paper or on an external device not connected to the internet, not leaving the investment in an exchange and withdrawing it in a private wallet, or activating the second authentication factor when possible are actions that the user should do to increase its safety.

Just like when we deposit money in a bank, we have the certainty that our money will be safe, when you invest in cryptocurrencies, you are your bank and you are responsible for the safety of your investment.

Other data of interest

Other data must also be taken into consideration, such as the limits of the exchange to deposit or mine cryptocurrencies from the platform, otherwise, a user may buy Ethereum and not be able to withdraw it if the minimum withdrawal amount is not reached.

As a final point to analyze, although in many cases it is the most important, you should seek opinions from the users of the platform. The best way to know if a place is legitimate to invest is to see how they are talking about their investors.

Buy Ethereum on an exchange

Deposit funds

Once we understand where we want to buy Ethereum [ETH], we must proceed with the deposit of the cryptocurrency or fiduciary currency that we want to use to carry out the exchange.

Depending on the exchange, the interface and steps to follow to make a deposit may seem different, but they all have some points in common, and by knowing them you will be able to do it on any platform.

The first thing to look for is the exchange wallet where we are going to deposit our cryptocurrency, exchanges usually have this section in called sections, wallets, account, deposits.

The way to tell if we are in the right place is simple, as you will see a list of cryptocurrencies and the available values ​​of each, as well as buttons to deposit, withdraw or exchange those sums.

Once the wallet is located, just click on deposit and select the deposit address provided by the exchange.

Then you have to go to the wallet where you have the cryptocurrency you want to send to the exchange and choose the send or transfer option. At this point, you will be asked for 2 data, the shipping address (which will be the address of the exchange) and the quantity to be sent.

After completing this step, we will just have to wait for the shipment to be made and the funds to be transferred.

One way that is usually used to verify that the shipping addresses are correct is to check the first and last digits of the wallet.

It is advisable to check the destination wallet before proceeding with the shipment, as a mistake in a single digit can lead to the loss of the cryptocurrencies sent.

Carry out the order

If for example, we want to exchange Bitcoin [BTC] with Ethereum [ETH] we will have to perform the following steps:

1: Send BTC from the source wallet to the exchange’s BTC wallet

Send BTC from the source wallet to the exchange’s BTC wallet 2: Find the BTC / ETH pair in the exchange

Find the BTC / ETH pair in the exchange 3: Analyze the Ethereum buy / sell order table to see the lowest sale price and the highest purchase price, and then decide which entry you want to make

Analyze the Ethereum buy / sell order table to see the lowest sale price and the highest purchase price, and then decide which entry you want to make 4: Once the order is executed, the change has been made successfully. (If the ETH does not appear in the purse of the exchange, the order may not have been executed, you need to look for the “open orders” option and check that it is still pending)

Remove ETH from the Exchange to a wallet

If the acquired ETHs will not be used to continue trading, it is advisable to withdraw them into a portfolio over which you have total control. This is the safest way to store acquired cryptocurrencies.

If you save your cryptocurrencies in exchange, your investment can be compromised if the platform in question is the victim of a hack.

Buy Ethereum on the platforms

One of the most used platforms for this, thanks to its security and ease of acquiring crypto-assets is Coinbase.

To buy Ethereum on this platform, you must first create an account. Once you have created and verified your account, the purchase process is very simple:

You just have to select the Buy / Sell option and mark the “Buy” tab.

Then select the cryptocurrency you want to acquire, in this case, Ethereum [ETH]

In this purchase window, you need to enter the amount of ETH you want to buy (if you have a purchase limit, it will appear just above)

Press the “Buy Ethereum Immediately” button.

If you pay by credit card, in a few minutes you will have the balance available in your wallet.

Conclusion

Than to buy Ethereum [ETH] is a great investment, no doubt, but regardless of whether you want to buy this or another cryptocurrency, you need to take the following points into consideration: