How to buy Ethereum? Here’s what to consider – Montecarlonews.it

Ethereum, which is second only to Bitcoin in terms of global market capitalization, has seen its share of ups and downs since its launch in 2015. But the cryptocurrency has recently turned its head amid a wave of interest in space. crypto in general, hitting new highs in April 2021.

What is Ethereum and why is everyone talking about it? Is it the same as “ether”? What gives it value and what is its long-term investment potential? And how do you buy it?

Here are some things to consider regarding Ethereum, and – if you decide it’s something you care about – some common ways to buy, hold or trade cryptocurrency.

When you buy Ethereum, you are technically converting your US dollars into “ether”, or ETH, which is the currency of the Ethereum blockchain. In order to use the Ethereum blockchain (which includes sending ETH as a form of payment or using an application that runs on Ethereum), you will need ETH to pay a transaction fee.

So what can be done on the Ethereum blockchain? While the technology is still very young – and frankly, not tested in many ways – people can use Ethereum to run “decentralized applications”, or dapps. Dapps essentially cut out the middleman in industries where middlemen have for the most part always existed, relying instead on “smart contracts” running on Ethereum. To use these applications, you will need ETH to pay the cost of “gas” – a measure of how much computing power is needed to run the application. Examples of dapps include:

This is all extremely complex, so if you are confused, don’t worry. It’s normal. But put simply, when investing in Ethereum, you are betting that people will continue to adopt and use new Ethereum-based technologies like the ones listed above, which could drive the demand for ETH – and its market value – higher.

Cryptocurrencies are dominating the headlines, but the truth is that if you see them strictly as an investment, they are still a highly volatile alternative asset. It is generally wise to treat them as such in your wallet.

In the case of ETH, we have seen huge price swings: In 2016, it bounced between around $ 5 and $ 15. In the early days of 2018, the price had soared to nearly $ 1,500, but after that, ETH began a bumpy downhill road, dropping to less than $ 100 by December 2018.

And the twist? The price of ETH never returned above $ 500 until November 2020, bringing a thaw to what many have called “the winter of cryptocurrencies”.

So, imagine this: You bought ETH during the January 2018 hype only to see the value of your investment plummet over the year. 2019 comes and goes, and you haven’t got your money back yet. After two years, would you have cut your losses and taken all the cash you could get? If so, Ethereum’s volatility could mean it’s a bit risky for you.

Just as you would do a thorough research on a company to look for any red flags before investing, the same can be done for cryptocurrencies. And since the launch of Ethereum, problems have arisen.

It gets a little tricky, but currently, a pressing problem is that gas – the transaction fee that keeps the system up and running – is more expensive than it used to be. Much more expensive.

In early 2019, it would have cost you around 10 cents to execute a transaction on Ethereum. And today? That fee is around $ 20.

Before considering buying Ethereum, take a look at your wallet to determine if the cryptocurrency has a place in it. Typically, a combination of equity mutual funds (such as index funds and exchange-traded funds), bonds or bond funds, and cash form the core of a highly diversified portfolio. Finding the right mix of these assets based on your personal risk tolerance, timeline and investment goals is known as asset allocation. Before diving into an alternative asset like cryptocurrencies, it might be a good idea to make sure the fundamentals of a long-term portfolio are in place.

But if you already have a highly diversified and balanced portfolio, a cryptocurrency like ETH could give you even more diversification. Since the performance of cryptocurrencies is generally not correlated with the performance of the stock market, adding crypto to the mix could theoretically act as a buffer if the stock market falls but the cryptocurrency market remains stable.

That said, the volatility of cryptocurrencies is still a huge factor to consider, despite the potential benefits. Furthermore, we only have a few years of data to find correlations between cryptocurrencies and traditional markets; it is possible that the current trend may change.

Before putting cash into any investment (including stocks), it is wise to make sure you have adequate emergency savings. You should be comfortable living without the money you plan to invest for the foreseeable future – say the next five years. Remember the “crypto winter” mentioned above? There is always a chance that there is another one, and you should have a plan in place to put up with it.

One way to determine the right amount of ETH for your portfolio is to think of it as any other risky alternative asset. From this perspective, you may decide to allocate a small portion of your portfolio – some experts may refer to this as a “casino fund” – towards cryptocurrencies.

And if you’re not sure how much to invest, or are nervous about a price drop shortly after buying, you can always borrow a proven strategy from traditional investments: dollar-cost averaging. Like any investment, it might be a good idea to start small to learn the mechanics of buying ETH (which we’ll explain below).

Where to buy ETH and how to store it

Once you have done your research and discovered that there is a place for ETH in your wallet, you will need to decide where – and how – you will buy and store the cryptocurrency. At the basic level, there are two requirements for buying and holding ETH:

● An Exchange: This is where you can buy cryptocurrencies with US dollars or exchange one cryptocurrency for another.

● An ETH wallet: This is where the currency is stored digitally. A wallet also has a public address that you use to send or receive ETH.

Here are some options for buying ETH, and how exchanges and wallets are involved in each method.

Online stock brokers

Buying cryptocurrencies from an online brokerage that offers them is one of the easiest ways, but it can come with serious drawbacks. While online brokers have made it easy and cheap to turn your money into cryptocurrencies and vice versa, check the fine print to see if the broker gives you access to your wallet or allows you to move coins in and out of the account – some brokers don’t. do. In the eyes of crypto purists, this essentially nullifies the whole point of owning a digital currency.

Cryptocurrency brokerage with hosted wallets

Cryptocurrency brokers with hosted wallets allow you to buy ETH and other coins with US dollars and securely store them in a broker-hosted wallet. For investors new to cryptocurrencies, this makes the buying process simple and streamlined, and you have the ability to send and receive coins.

With a hosted wallet, you don’t have to worry about losing your wallet’s private key or forgetting a password – a real problem that has cost people millions of dollars. Rather, the host stores this information for you. A common analogy is that it’s like a bank that holds and protects your funds for you. But you probably won’t get all the benefits of cryptocurrencies, such as using the dapps listed above, nor will you have complete control over your wallet and the cryptocurrencies it contains.

Centralized exchanges and non-custodial wallets

This is a more advanced way to buy, hold and trade cryptocurrencies, and it gives you more control over your funds and wallet.

One way to do this is to set up your ETH wallet for storage and purchase ETH for cash on a centralized exchange (such as Binance.US or Coinbase Pro). However, for security reasons, it is generally not a good idea to keep large sums for extended periods on trade; While security has come a long way, historically exchanges have been big targets for hackers. This is why you will want your own personal wallet where you can send your ETH after purchasing it on an exchange.

There are loads of wallets to choose from, from “hot” online wallets to offline physical devices known as “cold” wallets. One of the best places to start is the Find a Wallet feature on Ethereum.org, which filters wallets based on your specific preferences.

Once your wallet is set up and ready to receive ETH, you will need to choose an exchange. Centralized exchanges are relatively simple; if you have used an intermediate level stock trading platform before, they will look familiar to you. And considering the popularity of ETH, you will likely be able to buy ETH with US dollars on most centralized exchanges. However, if you are looking to trade one cryptocurrency for another, you will want to do a little more research to see which pairings are available and what is listed on the exchange.

Decentralized exchanges

If you have your own wallet, you can trade your ETH in a decentralized exchange, or DEX. In a way, a DEX is the truest way to trade cryptocurrencies as there is no third party. Centralized exchanges require you to deposit the coins or dollars you want to trade on the market into a trading account. But with DEXs, you retain full control over your funds and trade directly with a buyer or seller.

However, DEXs can be confusing to navigate and are mostly used to exchange one cryptocurrency for another, rather than buying ETH for cash. In short, they are not suitable for beginners.

Choose what’s best for you

Choosing the right way to buy and hold ETH depends on experience, convenience, what you want to achieve with your ETH and how much you intend to buy or hold. It is entirely possible to use a combination of the above methods, perhaps using one platform for convenient trading and another for long-term holding. For starters, it might be best to start with a cryptocurrency broker or stock broker. Then you could consider making your way up to the more advanced and decentralized platforms.