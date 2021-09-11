How to buy luxury villas in Argentina with Bitcoin

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) announced this month that it will accept payments in the form of Bitcoin (BTC) for its luxury villas nestled in the idyllic landscape of San Rafael (Mendoza), the heart of Argentina’s southern wine region. Gaucho Holdings owns a growing collection of luxury real estate, luxury brands, fine wines and other high quality real estate and consumer products across Argentina. In an effort to offer diverse and innovative investment opportunities to investors around the world, the company has decided to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for its Phase 1 mansions located in more than 4,100 acres of breathtaking vineyards and countryside in southern Argentina. . Here’s what the move can mean for investors.

An opportunity to realize a return on cryptocurrency investments

While cryptocurrencies can offer amazing returns, they also tend to be highly volatile; this volatility makes them less sustainable in long-term investment strategies or for investors with lower risk tolerance.

For investors who want to take home the returns they have earned from their cryptocurrency investments, real estate offers a great way to transfer this value into a more stable and predictable asset; Gaucho Holdings is one of the few companies on the market that allows investors to do so directly by buying property with Bitcoin.

Investors can gain exposure to the Argentine real estate market

The Argentine real estate market is historically undervalued, but Gaucho Holdings is one of the companies that has noticed its vast untapped potential; being undervalued, the real estate sector in Argentina represents a decidedly affordable investment opportunity, particularly in the luxury sector.

Gaucho Holding’s luxury homes, spa and Algodon Wine Estates golf resort are nestled among the idyllic vineyards and rolling hills of San Rafael in southern Argentina. With the news that Gaucho Holdings will accept Bitcoin as a payment method for residential lots, cryptocurrency investors will now be able to use some of their Bitcoin to gain exposure to this undervalued and fast-growing market.

A great way to hedge against inflation with real estate

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced economies around the world to react to widespread closures and disruptions; a long-term consequence of this could be a drastic increase in inflation, with governments around the world rapidly raising interest rates to stimulate an economy that has become stagnant as a result of the pandemic and to promote post-pandemic growth.

One of the best ways to protect yourself from the rapid rise in inflation is through the real estate sector: when inflation drives up prices, real estate values ​​go up hand in hand. Hence, investors concerned about how inflation might affect their cryptocurrencies or other assets in their portfolio can now move some of it to real estate as a way to protect their portfolio from these inflationary pressures.

Image provided by Pixabay