Buy NFT today it is not as easy and immediate as shopping online, but it is wrong to think that it is an exclusive business of computer experts or techno-finance wizards. Anyone can buy NFT, just have cryptocurrencies and a digital wallet and know how. After the guide on how to create an NFT let’s see now how to buy an NFT: where to go, what you need, how much it costs and how to understand if it is a good investment.

How to buy NFT?

The first thing you need to know if you want to buy an NFT or digital artwork is that you will need a crypto wallet (crypto wallet) compatible with Ethereum and a little bit of cryptocurrency ETH to start.

If you are a beginner and do not know how to buy cryptocurrencies, these guides will be useful for you:

Now that you have Ether to buy NFT you need to set up your cryptocurrency wallet. It is possible to open crypto wallets on different platforms, such as MetaMask, Binance, Coindesk. Just go to the website of the platform you prefer and register. After opening the wallet you need to send ETH from the exchange to the wallet address.

This is the preliminary procedure to buy NFT, now let’s move on to the next and actual step: where to buy NFT.

Where to buy NFT

The sale of NFT takes place on dedicated marketplaces. There are many NFT platforms where to sell, buy and browse artist-created NFTs. Although they all work in a similar way, they are not the same: they can differ in ease of use, commissions, type of NFT sold and the ability to use only cryptocurrencies or also fiat currency to pay.

Accessing these platforms is simple – just go to the website and start browsing.

Let’s take a practical example on how to buy NFT on OpenSea, the world’s largest and most popular platform for creating, selling and buying NFTs. Here is a step by step guide.

1. Buy ETH on an exchange



2. Transfer your ETH in a crypto wallet. A unique wallet address will be generated which you will use to complete transactions



3. Go to the opensea.io website and click on the little man icon. Click on Profile and follow the instructions to link the crypto wallet to OpenSea.



4. If you use MetaMask to purchase NFT you must install it on your browser.

Your account is now ready for use. To see the NFTs for sale on the platform just go to Explore or type in the search bar the name of the object, collection or creator you are interested in. On OpenSea the NFTs are divided into categories: the trendiest ones, collectibles, music, photography, sports and so on.

Find the NFT you are interested in, press the button Buy Now if you want to buy or On Auction if you want to participate in the auction by making a bid. You can filter by price, currency, blockchain …

How to know which NFTs to buy

But how do you know if NFT is worth buying? What criteria are used to determine the quality and value of an NFT? There are a few things to look out for before spending your money on NFT:

1. The unique properties



NFTs often come in the form of collections. These are made up of individual works which all have different properties. If you want to increase the chances of buying an NFT with a promising value trajectory check out the ownership of the NFT and rarity Property. Data that you can find in the details of the NFT for sale on the marketplace. You can also get help from ad hoc tools such as Rarity Tool, a site for monitoring NFT rarities.

2. Who is the seller



As well as on Instagram and Twitter, the official sellers accredited on OpenSea have the blue tick next to their name to prove they are true and trustworthy. If you are interested in an NFT from an unverified seller check their social media account to see if they have a good follower base and a blue tick, or alternatively look for information about their account and project on forums and the NFT community.

3. The commission costs

NFT platforms charge transaction fees, which vary depending on the platform but which in the vast majority of cases are borne by the sellers. However, there are platforms that charge commissions to buyers as well: this is the case with Rarible, which charges the buyer a 2.5% commission in addition to the NFT price per transaction. So make sure you are aware of any existing fees on your chosen platform before making any purchases.

4. The price trend of the seller’s NFTs



If you want to know if the NFT you want to buy is a good investment it is a good idea to check the seller’s account and history. Look at the previous sales and the selling price of his pieces

Buying NFT: what to watch out for

Keep in mind that NFTs don’t have the same liquidity as cryptocurrencies and you can’t trade NFTs into traditional currency as easily as cryptocurrencies.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs do not derive value from their usefulness (as an investment asset) but from the media they represent (art, video, etc.). Therefore investing in NFT means investing in a collector’s item and its value over time will be determined by various intangible factors including the quality of the piece, its uniqueness and the prestige of the artist who created it.

Right now most of it is being used to sell digital art and collectibles (although the trend of investing in virtual land is taking hold). That of NFTs could be a passing trend or the new frontier of collecting objects and works of art. It is still a very young market and we do not know if the novelty effect will last for a long time or will run out in a short time.

Even in the case of non-fungible tokens, the basic rule of all investments applies: do not invest more than you can afford to lose.

This article is not and is not intended to be investment advice, but an informational guide. Always rely on a duly licensed professional for investment advice.