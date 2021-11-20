How to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 paying “only” € 599 instead of € 1099

Presented last August, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a foldable smartphone that incorporates the old clamshell mobile phones in design, perfectly combining small size and large screen. On the occasion of Black Friday Week 2021, which began on Friday 19 November, the chain MediaWorld proposes it with a double offer that practically halves the price of the smartphone.

Super offer for Galaxy Z Flip3 from MediaWorld

The well-known consumer electronics chain MediaWorld, which until the end of November activated the promotional campaign linked to Black Friday, offers the possibility to take home Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a particularly advantageous price compared to the 1,149 euros which represent the list price. The versions on offer are both 128GB and 256GB, with a slight price difference.

It starts immediately with one discount on the page of 300 euros, leading it to 799 euros, and thanks to discount coupon that is automatically applied once added to the cart, the price is reduced by an additional 200 euros thus arriving at 599 Euros. In the version from 256 GB insteadand the price drops to 649 Euros.

Recall that the Samsung folding uses a Qualcomm platform Snapdragon 888 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED internal screen and 120Hz refresh rate and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED external screen. There are two rear cameras, 12 megapixel and one 10 megapixel front. Learn more in our Galaxy Z Flip3 review.

If you have been waiting for the right opportunity to buy a foldable smartphone, this offer from MediaWorld is undoubtedly for you. To follow the link for the online purchase ma attention : do not enter the product page, in that case the smartphone will seem no longer available, add it to your cart directly from the search page that opens by clicking the link below.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z FLip3 5G on MediaWorld (-200 € visible in the cart, add it to the cart from this page)



