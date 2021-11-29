How to buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin

Do you want to jump directly to the answer? For those residing in the United States, there is a free $ 5 SHIB token bonus when opening an account with eToro!

Although Dogecoin has stopped, Shiba Inu has rapidly risen in price in October. Although both cryptocurrencies share the same canine-themed mascot, the two coins work in very different ways: Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency, while Dogecoin operates on its own blockchain. Shiba was recently listed on Coinbase, offering millions of investors the opportunity to invest in this token. Some investors speculate that Coinbase’s listing caused, at least in part, the recent rise in Shiba Inu’s price. Here is Benzinga’s guide on how to buy Shiba Inu coin.

How to buy the Shiba Inu coin

Open an account on an exchange eToro, Voyager and Coinbase Offer Customers Access to Shiba Inu; SHIB is also available through Ethereum-based decentralized (DEX) exchanges such as Uniswap and Sushi. To create an account on one of these cryptocurrency exchanges, all you need to do is provide an email address and create a password; however, you will need to verify your identity for tax purposes before you start trading. Among the information you will need to provide to the exchange, there are your social security number, a photo of your driving license and your date of birth. Use Uniswap or a centralized exchange Basically there are 2 ways to buy Shiba: through centralized exchanges or with decentralized exchanges. If you are using a centralized exchange like eToro, you can skip to the next step. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are great for coins like Shiba, as they support almost all Ethereum-based assets. The main decentralized exchange in circulation is Uniswap, powered by the Ethereum blockchain; Uniswap has over $ 2 billion locked in its protocols and thousands of investors use the platform to trade their Ethereum-based tokens. To use a DEX, you will need a software wallet such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet; these cryptocurrency wallets are free and, unlike some centralized exchanges, allow you to truly hold your digital currency. Buy a cryptocurrency wallet (optional) Before buying Shiba Inu tokens, you need to think about how to keep your precious asset: unless you are actively trading your cryptocurrencies, it is not recommended to keep your tokens on an exchange. Cryptocurrency exchanges are big targets for hackers, and several platforms have been hacked in the past. Software wallets are free to download and offer much better protection than cryptocurrency exchanges; also you will need a software wallet to interact with Uniswap, and the best options are Coinbase Wallet and MetaMask. If you want to keep your cryptocurrency assets as securely as possible, you should opt for a hardware wallet: hardware wallets are physical devices that allow you to store your cryptocurrencies offline, making it impossible for a hacker attack to damage your funds. Make your purchase If you are using eToro, you will need to link your bank account after verifying your identity; after that, find the SHIB order book and place your order. To calculate the price of cryptocurrencies, Uniswap does not use an order book like other exchanges, but uses liquidity pools; Once your wallet is connected to the Uniswap website, you will be able to exchange your Ethereum tokens for Shiba Inu tokens. If you do this for the long term, you might simply consider holding your Ether tokens.

The best cryptocurrency wallets for Shiba Inu

Best hardware wallet: Ellipal Titan

Since Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, you will be able to store your tokens on any ETH compatible hardware wallet: Ellipal is a great choice among hardware wallets for any Ether token, it also supports Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin and more than 7,000 other cryptocurrencies.

Ellipal Titan is an elegant hardware wallet with a touchscreen interface that allows you to view your wallet directly from the wallet; While Ellipal is usually more expensive than its competitors (and with good reason, given all of its extra features), it currently offers a $ 30 discount, making it a competitive choice.

Best wallet software: ZenGo

ZenGo Wallet is a mobile app that allows you to have your cryptocurrencies under control: it is a complete tool for storing your cryptocurrencies and NFTs; you can even trade cryptocurrencies directly from the ZenGo Wallet, as it is integrated with decentralized exchanges on Ethereum. This way you can exchange your Shiba Inu tokens via DEX directly from your wallet.

More versatility: Exodus Wallet

Exodus allows you to manage multiple assets at the same time, making sure you can see your entire cryptocurrency portfolio in one place; the wallet is non-custodial and encrypted on your device, which guarantees your privacy.

The Exodus wallet is free, offers 24/7 support, and doesn’t even require you to enter your personal information. You can also stake your cryptocurrencies, earning up to 1.25% per year.

You are also free to stake or trade in the FTX exchange app via your wallet; if you are new to the cryptocurrency environment or want to save, this is the type of wallet to try. This is especially true if you want to invest in Shiba Inu, using this coin as a stepping stone for even larger investments.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency with a Dogecoin-like theme, but the SHIB token tries to do much more than its canine-themed counterpart: As SHIB leverages Ethereum’s strong network, this token has created a decentralized finance ecosystem (DeFi ) backed by its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap.

Shiba Inu tokens are used on Shiba Inu’s ‘ShibaSwap’ platform, where users can stake their tokens in exchange for interest in the form of staking rewards; Additionally, ShibaSwap recently released its Non-Fungible Token Platform (NFT), where users can collect Shiba Inu-themed NFTs called Shibatoshi. Overall, there are 3 different native tokens of the Shiba Inu platform: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Leash (LEASH) and Bone (BONE).

SHIB is the largest token by market capitalization, while BONE and LEASH have higher token prices due to the limited supply of these coins; As of October 2021, Shiba Inu boasts an extraordinary market cap of over $ 20 billion, making it the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization.

A brief history of Shiba Inu

The first coin, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, was listed on Uniswap and started trading with virtually no value. On May 8, Shiba surged by more than 300% in anticipation of Elon Musk’s sketch on Saturday Night Live, which would air the same day.

The Shiba Inu token, the first token to be launched in the Shiba ecosystem, can be purchased on Uniswap; 50% of the total offer was placed on the decentralized exchange Uniswap by the founders of Shiba and the rest was sent to Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. After donating $ 1 billion in Shiba tokens to a Covid relief fund in India, Buterin burned the rest of his tokens.

Some centralized exchanges have started to support Shiba Inu tokens, so now you can trade SHIB on Coinbase and eToro.

Following the launch of the Shibaswap platform, it is now possible to staking Shiba Inu tokens on Shibaswap to obtain another cryptocurrency on the platform: Bones. Bones is ShibaSwap’s governance token, which grants its holders voting rights on the platform.

The latest token is called ‘Leash’ and was the most unstable stablecoin in existence; stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to other values, most commonly the US dollar. Instead of being pegged to the dollar, however, Leash had been pegged to DOGE’s price, making it rather unstable: since then, Shiba Inu has decided to “release” the Leash tokens from Doge’s price, so currently this token is no longer pegged to Dogecoin price. Leash has an extremely small offering of just 107,647 tokens, and at the time of publication, each of them is worth around $ 1,900.

Exchange, sell or convert your Shiba Inu tokens

To convert your Shiba Inu tokens into Ethereum tokens, you will need to use Uniswap; once you have exchanged your Shiba Inu for Ethereum, the tokens will be credited to your Ethereum wallet linked to Uniswap, and you can send these tokens to any exchange that supports Ethereum in order to be converted back into US dollars.

Current prices of cryptocurrencies

This year the entire cryptocurrency market has been in a race to the top: since the beginning of the year Ethereum has grown well over 100%, surpassing the already high returns of Bitcoin. These tokens offer a picture of the cryptocurrency markets as a whole; most digital coin prices are highly correlated with each other. To get an idea of ​​how crypto prices move, always keep an eye on the cryptocurrency markets.

Is Shiba Inu a good investment?

The recent increase in the price of Shiba Inu is probably due, more than anything else, to the hype aroused by the listing of SHIB on Coinbase. Although ShibaSwap offers some interesting products, the protocol does not have many obvious advantages over other projects, such as Uniswap or SushiSwap; Shiba tokens are required to mine Shibaswap Bones tokens, so if you are interested in Bones you will need to purchase Shiba Inu. If you like dubious speculation, the Shiba Inu might be for you.

Methodology

Benzinga has created a specific methodology for classifying cryptocurrency exchanges and instruments. We prioritized platforms based on offers, pricing and promotions, customer service, mobile app, user experience and perks and security. To see a full breakdown of our methodology, visit our Cryptocurrency Methodology page.