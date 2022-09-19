How to buy your car without checking income or credit

For those who cannot verify income and want to buy a new or semi-new car, there is the option of self-financing, this is a scheme for the sale of goods where a group of people create an adhesion contract to pay periodically to a common savings fund, which will be controlled by a third party, which in your case would be the company with which you decide to contract the service.

This is not about a credit or loans, so companies can’t offer you cash. and this adapts to the possibilities of each person, and without the need to have a formal job. It is a good option for those who want an agency car and do not have the necessary credit history. Here we tell you how it works and what to check before requesting self-financing.

How does self-financing work?

To acquire a car through self-financing, you need to have an adhesion contract with the company where the car is going to be acquired. The document defines the time and manner in which the car is delivered, as well as the adjudication events, which are:

The liquidation: the delivery is made until the total of the debt that has been agreed has been settled.

Seniority: the delivery of the car or service will be to the user who has first signed the adhesion contract in the self-financing.

The score or percentage: it will be delivered to the client who has the highest amount of financing payments.

The draw: refers to when users who are up to date with their payments are candidates for a random procedure.

Auction: you can have quotas in advance for those who have the most points.

Other authorized procedures: these must be specified and pre-approved when the contract is signed.

What to check before entering a self-financing

Something very important to review before acquiring self-financing is to check that the company or providers that are going to provide the service have authorization from the Ministry of Economy. And that they have an adhesion contract registered with Profeco and also have the following:

Registration number of the adhesion contract

Authorization data by the Ministry of Economy

Number of consumers

Number of periodic installments

vehicle specification

vehicle price

The amount, conditions, periodicity and the concept of the amounts.

