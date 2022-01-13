Super bonus 110%, fromRevenue Agency come some useful information on how to calculate residential prevalence in case of mixed condominium.

As is known, the superbonus is due for the works carried out on real estate units and residential condominiums. On the other hand, it is not recognized for works on buildings used for the exercise of business, arts and professions.

In the case of mixed condominium, the superbonus is only applied to expenses related to mainly residential buildings. How to do the calculation of the total area of the condominium for residential use?

Among the points highlighted, the Revenue Agency specifies that for this purpose it is necessary to take into account all residential real estate units that make up the real estate complex, including those excluded from the concession. The functionally independent units and with independent access from the outside.

Superbonus 110% in condominiums: how to calculate the residential prevalence

For access to the superbonus in case of works on the common parts of the condominium, the expenses fall within the calculation of the benefit due only if they concern theresidential building considered in its entirety, according to the principle of prevalence of the residential function.

This is the first aspect recalled by theRevenue Agency in the response to question no. 10 of 11 January 2022, which then focuses on the rules for calculate residential prevalence.

In the first instance, it is good to dwell on the specific cases proposed by the taxpayer. The condominium for which you intend to access the superbonus is composed of three buildings: one consisting only of dwellings, the second of residential and non-residential units and the third of category D / 6, structurally separate, with independent access and its own independent heating system.

In the response of the Revenue Agency it is first of all highlighted that for calculate the total area real estate units intended for residence are considered all residential units that make up the building, even if of cadastral categories excluded from the tax relief.

In the specific case it falls within it also the building of category D / 6, and it does not matter that it has its own energy services and that it has independent access from the outside.

Functional independence is relevant for the purposes of the 110% superbonus only in relation to single-family real estate units or relating to multi-family buildings.

Revenue Agency – response to ruling no. 10 of 11 January 2022 Superbonus – «energy efficiency interventions in a condominium made up of several buildings – calculation of the ratio between the surface area of ​​residential real estate units and the surface area of ​​non-residential units. Article 119 of the decree law 19 May 2020, n. 34 (Relaunch decree) ”

Superbonus 110% also for the non-residential units of the condominium if there is a prevalence requirement

Having clarified the rules for determining the residential prevalence of the condominium, the Revenue Agency specifies that:

if the total area of the residential units in the condominium both more than 50% of the entire building, the superbonus is recognized also to the owner or holder of the non-residential units, provided of course that they bear the expenses related to the interventions carried out on the common parts;

if, on the other hand, the total area of ​​the residential units is less than 50%, the superbonus for the works on the common parts is due only to the owners or holders of the real estate units intended for housing included in the building.

In the latter case, only the owners of residential real estate units will be able to apply the 110% superbonus for towed works, provided that they are not cadastral categories excluded from the benefit (A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9).