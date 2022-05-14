How to calculate the distance between two cities with Google Maps

Share

One of the simple tricks that you can use in the Google browser.

Google has different services that are tremendously useful, because it doesn’t just have the search engine as its only utility. For example, its browser, one of its star services, allows you to travel to any part of the world without complications, delays or various unforeseen events. Its mobile version has been improving over time, adding more features to make it a more complete tool. Between them, Google Maps allows you to calculate the distance between two points to find out how long it takes to get from one point to another.

There are many applications that allow you to calculate far and short distances, but having this function integrated, you can take advantage of it to use it in navigation when traveling with the car. Previously, Google Maps already showed the distance and approximate time to go from one place to another, but it also allows you to calculate it between any two points.

How to measure distances between two cities with the Google Maps app

One of the most recurrent uses of Google Maps is to trace a route from one city to another, or to a specific destination. With the possibilities that there are to use smart systems like Android Auto or look at the mobile without being distracted from the road, it becomes much easier to reach the sites directly, also thanks to real-time navigation.

However, to calculate the time and distance between two points, you do not need start navigation or turn on location. Simply, you have to enter the two addresses in the search engine, and the route will automatically appear with all those details. It is a process that you can do in a similar way on both iPhone and Android, since the Google app has developed practically the same version for both operating systems. These are the steps to follow:

On your Android phone or iPhone, open the app Google Maps. Write in the search engine the name of the cities or the directions of the route. By entering the origin of the trip, the map will automatically locate itself in that place. Underneath, you will see a blue button called How to get. When pressed, it will open another search drawer to enter the destination address. Immediately, the route will appear with the estimated time and the distance to travel, either by car, public transport or on foot. As an interesting fact, you can add multiple points. At the top right, in the three vertical dotsyou have the option of add stop.

If you want to remove the last point you added, touch Undo. To delete all points, at the top right, tap Plus and then, Erase. When you’re done, touch the back arrow located in the upper left.

You can also measure distances in a straight line

One of the most useful operations that we can perform is the calculation of the straight line between two chosen points on the map with Google Maps, especially to know the real distance between them. The previous method is especially indicated when you want to learn how to measure distances on Google Maps between two points that are far away. But when pretending to know the distance between two nearby points, like when you are sightseeing in a city, measuring it directly on the map can be more useful. These are the steps:

Touch and hold anywhere on the map that isn’t a place name or icon. A red marker will appear. Choose measure distance. Move the map so that the black circle is at the other point you want to add. At the bottom right, tap Add point More. As in the previous case, you can add several points. At the bottom, you can see the total distance in miles (mi) and kilometers (km). To remove the last point you added, tap Undo. To delete all points, at the top right, tap Plus and then, Erase. When you’re done, touch the back arrow located in the upper left.

You already know the two ways to calculate distances in Google Maps, either from one city to another or with a point in the middle of nowhere. It is one of the numerous tricks that the browser has in its different versions, although it makes more sense to use it on a mobile phone than on a computer.

How to know which direction you are facing on Google Maps

Related topics: Applications

Share