how to cancel your last login

We don’t always want others to see when we’re online. So here’s how to delete your last login on WhatsApp

Whatsapp is the most used instant messaging application ever. This allows us to stay in constant contact with our friends and send messages in an instant way thanks only to an internet connection.

However, the widespread use that users make of this application implies, in some cases, also a violation of certain aspects of the privacy. In fact, there are those who do not want to make the moment we are online public. Precisely for this we show you how to delete your last login on WhatsApp.

Here’s how to delete your last login on WhatsApp

When, after installing it, you start using Whatsapp, according to the default settings you can see what was your last login on the app instant messaging. Access, in fact, is tracked and visible and in each chat it will be displayed with the form “Last login today …“.

This functionality, if on the one hand it can be useful for those who would like to understand if the person is awake and, therefore, can be disturbed with a phone call, on the other hand it could be a unfriendly way to check if he ignored our message.

However don’t worry: there is a way to change this functionality and delete your last login on WhatsApp. In this article, in fact, we will show you how to delete the setting that allows you to view your last access on the app.

The method it’s very simple and you won’t need to do anything that complicated. Often, in fact, many people give up eliminating this annoying setting because they are convinced that it is a difficult procedure to do, in reality it is not.

First, go to the home of WhatsApp present on your smartphone. Click on three dots, which you can find at the top right and, subsequently, continue going into the settings application. Click on “Account“And then on”Privacy“.

In this section there will be the “Ulast access”, This will allow you to to choose between various types of contacts, for example “to everyone“(Or even people you don’t have in your address book),”to no contact“, or “to your contacts“, Or only to those people who are present in the address book. So choose the option you prefer and delete your last access on WhatsApp.