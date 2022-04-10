How to change the profile picture in WhatsApp on mobile and PC

Share

If you are one of those who have had the same profile picture on WhatsApp for years and years because they don’t know how to change it, here we explain how to do it step by step.

Your profile information on WhatsApp is made up of several elements: the contact name, a short phrase with the information you choose, and, of course, the photo. you may take years and years with the same image on WhatsApp because you don’t know how to change itbut here we are to solve this problem.

Next, we are going to explain how can you change your whatsapp profile picture from your android mobile and also from WhatsApp Web on your PC. When choosing new image, you can approach it in two ways: it is the first image that people who contact you for the first time will see of you, so better look professional. And, on the other hand, if you don’t give it much importance, you can place a funny picture of you, a memea historical quote, or anything else you choose.

How to change WhatsApp profile picture on your mobile

Using the mobile to change the profile picture is perhaps the most common, because we are more used to using the messaging app and also because on the smartphone we keep lots of images to choose from.

Before explaining the steps to follow, we remind you that if you want change the photo because you don’t want someone in particular to see it, you have the option to hide the profile photo only from some contacts. This picture attracts a lot of attention to other usersso you may want to limit access to it.

Having remembered this, we proceed to enumerate the steps to follow on your mobile to change WhatsApp profile picture:

Enter WhatsApp and tap on the three dot button from the upper right corner. In the options menu that appears, tap on “Settings”. Within the settings, tap on your profile picturewhich appears in the upper left corner. Tap on the profile picture againnow larger, or on the camera icon that appears next to it. Select “Camera” if you want to take the new profile image at that moment or “Gallery” if you want to access the gallery to choose it from there.

Every time you want to change the image, you just have to follow this simple process. Undoubtedly, it will take longer to choose the image than in accessing the function that allows you to do so.

How to change WhatsApp profile picture on PC

If you are one of those who usually use WhatsApp Web on your PC to chat, you will be interested to know how you can change your profile picture from that version. Calm down then the steps to follow are very similar to those explained in the process for the mobile. Are these:

Open WhatsApp Web. Click on your profile picturein the top left-hand corner. click again in your image, now larger. In the options menu, select if you want take the photo with the camera from the computer or upload it from the gallery. In addition, you can also choose “Delete image” to continue using the messaging service without a profile picture.

And that’s how simple it is to change your profile picture on WhatsApp, you no longer have to put up with the same image for years because you don’t know how to change it for another. This is just one of the essential WhatsApp tricks that you should know to get the most out of the app.

