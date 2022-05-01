How to change the size of the icons of your Android mobile individually

Share

Discover how to change the size of the icons individually thanks to the Nothing OS launcher, Nothing Launcher.

Launchers for Android allow you to fully customize your mobile device changing its wallpaper, icon layout, or icon style.

Thus, practically all current launchers allow you to customize the icons of your smartphone through packs, free and paidwhich you can find in the Google Play Store, but what you can’t do is resize each icon individually.

Well, that was until now, because, then, we are going to tell you how you can change the size of the icons of your Android mobile individually.

So you can customize the size of each of the icons and folders on your home screen

The first thing you have to do to be able to change the size of the icons on the home screen of your mobile individually is download and install the Nothing OS launchersomething you can do from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you at the end of this article, the version of Android that will take the first smartphone of the new company of Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, the Nothing Phone (1).

In this sense, we must point out, for the moment, this launcher only supports with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22, the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6.

Once you have installed the Nothing OS launcher, you will be able to change the size of any icon or folder simply by long pressing on it and clicking on the button that appears on the left in the top bar, as you can see in the video that we leave you on these lines. Once this is done, the icon will automatically increase its size, although, for now, you will not be able to choose the size you want to give the icon or folder, but only choose between regular and large size.

This new feature of the Nothing launcher will allow you to highlight certain apps or folders to make it easier for you to recognize them at a glance and access them quickly and easily.

