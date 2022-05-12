Share

Changing your Mac password has never been so easy. We show you how to do it.

Changing the password of your Mac computer is a process that does not require special skills and is also very simple. The main reason to change the password on a Mac is to provide it with greater security. In general, we use passwords that are easy to remember. But any strengthening process that we do to make our computer’s password more resistant will be a job well done. In this article we show you how to change your mac password In an easy way.

How to change your Mac password

Pay attention to be able to change your Mac password quickly.

First of all, click on the apple logo that you find in the upper left corner and go to System preferences.

Once you have done it, go to Users and Groups.

If you click on your username, you will see a button on the right labeled “Change password”. Click on it.

Now you only have to put your current password, and enter the new password twice. You have already done it, as you can see it is very easy to change the password of your Mac and it does not take more than a minute.

How to see and use emojis on Mac

How to choose a strong password for your Mac

Choosing a strong password for our Mac must meet 2 criteria. On the one hand, It must be difficult to guess, but it must also be easy to remember. No need to go crazy creating an extremely complex password.

You will get one that is capable of resisting the attempts of someone who gets their hands on your computer. For it, remember that combining numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters and some special character so that this password is a great ally of your security.

Our alphabet has a very characteristic letter that you can use to strengthen your password. We talked about our letter Ñ, which is not usually taken into account by hackers foreigners to try to access our files. Therefore, do not hesitate and use it.

Now that you know how to change your Mac password, we recommend that you do it relatively often. Once every three months is the perfect time to update your password and not allow someone to access your computer and take your information. Do not forget these ways to improve privacy on your Mac either. This way you will have a much more secure computer.

Related topics: Mac

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!