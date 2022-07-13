How to check your immigration status online to check your visa, residence and more

Gifted minds from Mexico not listed for special UK visa 0:44

(CNN Spanish) — If you have pending immigration proceedings, you can check your status online using the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) online tool.

To check your immigration status or petition, the first thing you should do is have your receipt number on hand, which is found on the notifications sent by USCIS. This is a unique number made up of 13 characters, three letters and 10 numbers, which the agency uses to identify and track each case.

To access the USCIS tool, follow these steps:

Go to the USCIS website. Enter your receipt number in the indicated box. Make sure you don’t include hyphens, but do include the special characters that are part of your receipt. Click Check Status.

The status of your immigration process will be displayed on the screen and will indicate the next steps to follow, if necessary.

Open an account with USCIS

You can also choose to open an account to receive case updates automatically to your email and phone, review your case history, and save receipts. To create an account you must:

Enter your email. USCIS will send a confirmation email, which you must confirm by clicking on the link sent. Accept the terms of use by clicking I agree (I agree). Create a strong password between 8 and 64 characters, and click Submit (Submit) to continue. Select a two-step verification method. This can be through an app like Authy or Google Authenticator, a text message, or an email. Once you have chosen the verification method, you will receive a code that you must enter on the website. USCIS will provide you with a backup code that you can use in case of emergencies. Download it as a PDF and then click proceed (Continue). Select and answer five security questions. Click on Submit (Send). Select the type of account you want to open, either an applicant account or a legal representative account. Your list will be ready to be used.

USCIS also has a alert system in Spanish that, if you register, will notify you when changes occur in programs such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, to mention an example.

To find more timely information on certain immigration issues, you can visit the USCIS Spanish Alerts site, for example to find out the latest news on office closures, travel restrictions or when the maximum number of H-2B or H-2 visas is reached. 1 B.

