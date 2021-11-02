how to choose and store it for delicious dishes

Pumpkin is undoubtedly the vegetable that in terms of taste is appreciated by everyone, young and old! Tasty and tasty, do you make mistakes in choosing and storing? Here’s what you need to do!

There pumpkin it is a vegetable economical, versatile and rich in properties! There are tons of recipes to make it to wow your dinner guests, but it’s not that hard fall into error. In fact, we must keep in mind that it is a delicate product, and that it deserves the right attention. here are the tricks to avoid mistakes!

If you believe that prepare the pumpkin it is difficult you are very wrong, but with the respect of some culinary rules you will be able to make your work error-proof! There is a foolproof method to understand which is the most suitable product, but above all to preserve it from getting damaged.

Also for another typical product of colder days you have to remember gods tricks, otherwise all efforts will have been in vain. This is the case of the perfect polenta in a few moves, but it doesn’t end there.

The recipes in simpler appearance they are the ones that hide some pitfalls, but nothing is impossible!

Pumpkin, here is the infallible technique for a chef’s result!

There choice and conservation of food is important, especially for those products that are your allies in the kitchen, such as aromatic herbs! For example, do you know the way to store basil? Revealed these trade secrets, yours dishes can be perfect, but do you have the same fear of making one mistake after another and making a fool of yourself? Don’t worry, because in the kitchen it is true that you have to be both creative than precise, but above all you have to prepare the food with a lot tranquility and passion. For this you must absolutely know these goodies!

Your doubts depend on the greater value of this vegetable, the versatility! You can use it for sweet, savory recipes, to make creams, as a side dish, you can fry it, put it in the oven and boil it! In short, many and many uses, which will be the pumpkin right?

You just need to choose well observe the petiole at the top, because from there you can see if it is mature, and only a ripe pumpkin can give the result you hope! If this is dry it means that you no longer need to feed the pumpkin, so it is ready to be prepared!

Still not convinced? Come on two taps, if i sound it deaf it means that it has reached the perfect moment of ripening! Want it keep?

You have two options, you can put it in the freezer is cooked than raw, but you must first absolutely do thecleaning operationotherwise you will keep it ruined. Remove all seeds and filaments, prepare or just cut it, and prefer a container hermetic, you will see it will always be ready for you!