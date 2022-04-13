How to choose the ideal bangs and radically change the look

The fringe, is one of the greatest tools that we can take to modify -in a natural way- facial features. Well chosen, it can make us look more youthful, reduce the forehead or highlight the cheekbones. But it can also happen that a fringe chosen without taking into account our features or what we want to achieve ends in a (mini) drama. In this note, we tell you the keys to get it right if you are thinking about a change.

Did you know that the golden age of hair Is it between 16 and 35 years old? At that stage of life, it grows one centimeter a month, according to experts. And from the age of 50, the growth of hair slows down to only half a centimeter per month.

Having told this detail, we delve into the information that we came to tell you. When it comes to bangs, there is no manual to follow, but there are tips to choose the cut that best accentuates the features. An oval face and one with a prominent chin are not the same, nor is a fringe straight or a fringe French curtain type. But if you are thinking of making a change of look, it is best to follow the recommendations of the experts.

The recommended bangs according to your face shape

The Oval face is the most harmonic. This all tends to favor him, any style and cut highlights his facial features. His allies are the bangs mullet type, baby bangs, straight and blunt, French and side style.

Square faces are favored by bangs curtain type or blunt, irregular type and the fringe oval or round. While inverted triangle faces are a success bangs mullets and baby bangs.

Related news

Ursula Corbero

The fringe mullet type how do you wear it Ursula Corbero, is characterized by being blunt and the trick is to wear it disheveled with a broken effect. East fringe it also highlights faces shaped like an inverted triangle, in addition to oval and elongated faces.

Emma Watson

The fringe baby bangs is a fringe cut above the eyebrows straight and without standing out. It usually looks great on midi hair with a very straight cut. You can also highlight inverted triangle faces and even emphasize a square face.

Ana De Armas

An fringe straight and blunt like that of Ana de Armas, above the eyebrow, it is easy to comb and favors oval or elongated faces. A lighter version, that is, with less hair and that reveals a little of the forehead, passing the eyebrows and almost above the eyes, provides movement and favors round faces.

Mary Lafontan

The French style is one of the bangs most demanded for its versatility, its practicality -because it is not necessary to model it- and the best of this fringe is that being quite long if we change our mind it can be incorporated into the rest of the hair without leaving loose hair on the face.

Emma Stone

The fringe lateral is one of the wild cards for the faithful of the stripe on the side. Depending on the face, the length of the fringewhich favors girls with very large foreheads and oval faces.

Heidi klum

The fringe rounded or oval is a classic in haircuts rather layered or broken, being shorter in the center and longer on the sides, thus integrating with the rest of the hair.

Remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The main rule is that you always wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter what!