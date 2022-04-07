How to choose the most effective collagen? | Health | Magazine

The consumption of collagen has been increasing after several celebrities have revealed that they consume it, including Jennifer Aniston. However, take supplements of collagen hydrolyzed it is nothing new. Between the ages of 30 and 35, the body begins to produce this element in smaller quantities. For men, it is at age 45.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body. It is the main component of the connective tissues that make up various parts of the body, including tendons, ligaments, skin, and muscles. According to the specialized site HealthLine, it provides structure to the skin and strengthens the bones. In addition, it reduces wrinkles.

In an interview for Vogue, dermatologist Leticia Carrera revealed that when choosing a product, it must have antioxidants. And the dose is also very important: it must be “between 5 and 10 grams daily.

“It is widely used to support medical-aesthetic treatments with aparotology and even as a complement to the application of injectables intended to firm the skin. Its complementary effect to treatments is more than evident”, he says.

Although it is recommended to take it from the age of 30 or 35, it can also be used earlier by people exposed to the sun for a long time, smokers or those who follow an unhealthy diet. (I)