How to choose the right MicroSD

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Let’s say you have bought a new MicroSD card for your mobile or your console. How to know if the capacity that says on the box is the one advertised by the manufacturer? Worse still, how do we know if the transfer speeds are the ones specified by the manufacturer or the ones we need in our device?

I was asking myself the same question when PNY sent me their new 128GB MicroSDXC XLR8 for testing. So let’s take advantage of that card to review the MicroSD, how they work and how to test them. For starters, what the hell does MicroSDXC mean?

Acronyms that indicate capacity

Apart from the number that indicates the capacity of the card in GB (32, 64, 128…) MicroSD cards sometimes have two letters that do not indicate anything other than their storage capacity standard. According to SD Association:

SDSC stands for SD Standard Capacity. Their storage cap is only 2GB and is sometimes simply called SD.

SDHC or SD High Capacity. Its capacity cap is 32GB.

SDXC stands for SD Extended Capacity, and its storage space reaches 2TB.

SDUC stands for SD Ultra Capacity and ranges from 2TB to a whopping 128 TB theoretically. I say theoretical because this standard usually refers to industrial type cards that you will rarely find in your favorite electronics store, and if you find them they will be very faces.

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

The capacity cap does not mean that they have that capacity. In other words, an SDXC card can be perfectly 128GB. The letters XC only indicate that it belongs to a standard whose maximum is 2TB. The cards are backwards compatible. A device capable of reading MicroSDXC will also read SDHC and SDSC. The important thing here is to check that our device is capable of managing these capabilities. It is not uncommon to find phones whose MicroSD card readers are limited to 128 or 256GB.

The acronym that indicates the transfer speed standard

To complicate matters, memory cards sometimes have a number after them (I, II, or III) that may or may not be preceded by the acronym UHS (it doesn’t matter for all practical purposes). That number refers to the Bus transfer rate. Fortunately, at home we will not have to worry much because the Ultra High Speed ​​(UHS) II and III types require extra physical contacts that not all devices have. In other words, unless you’re a video professional in need very specific in the store you will only find two types of MicroSD cards: those that do not have a UHS acronym (sometimes labeled only with the acronym HS) that reach up to 25MB per second; and the UHS-I, whose maximum transfer speed it is 104MB per second.

Minimum sustained speed standards

Some cards have an additional number enclosed in a kind of giant C. This number is not always printed on the card, but it definitely comes on its packaging. This is the speed class, and indicates the minimum write speed that the card is capable of sustaining. The most common are C2, C4, C6 and C10, that is, their minimum writing speed is 2, 4, 6 or 10MB per second respectively.

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

As if this were not enough, there may be another icon with a number surrounded by a huge U. It refers to the UHS speed class and determines the minimum sustained speed of the Bus, which can be U1 (10MB per second) or U3 (30MB per second). second).

But wait, if a card has both the C10 icon and the U3 icon, what is the actual minimum transfer speed? The answer is: the highest. A C10 U3 card has a minimum transfer speed of 30MB per second. The U-rating is more modern, but manufacturers often include all the acronyms for people to find if they’re looking for a certain C-speed. The explanatory intention from manufacturers is good, although often the effect is the opposite of what is desired.

video speed class

Are there acronyms? Yes, of course there are. The speed class optimized for video determines how fast the card is capable of moving video signal during a recording. It appears with a letter V (sometimes it looks more like a square root symbol, but it’s a V) followed by the minimum video transfer speed in MB. V10 means the minimum speed is 10MB, V30 means 30MB, etc…

V10 and V30 are the transfer speed standards to look for if you want to record in 1080p at 30FPS, but to go up to 50FPS V30 or higher is better. If you are going to shoot in 4K you need V60, and if you are going to shoot in 8K you should look for a V90 card.

Application Performance Class

This is the last figure to review. I promise. Application performance class is a new classification that determines the minimum read and write speed for us to install and run applications on the MicroSD card. The data is essential if we want to use the card to play on a console and on a mobile. Here you will only find two numbers: A1 or A2. The minimum write speed is 10MB per second on both, but the speed in IOPS (Input-Output per second) is dramatically different. A1 has a minimum of 1500 / 500 IOPS in read / write, while the A2 offers 4000 / 2000 IOPS.

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

In short, if you are looking for a specific card to play games, you would do well to look for a MicroSDXC UHS-I C10 U3 A2 V30, which is exactly what the PNY XLR8 we have in hand offers and the reason why the manufacturer advertises the card as part of his division Gaming. Other manufacturers such as Sandisk already buy directly from Nintendo the right to use your image on the card, but it should be remembered that being yellow does not necessarily work better. You have to look at the figures.

Test the transfer speed of a MicroSD card

On paper, the XLR8 Gaming has everything you need to run perfectly on a console like the Switch, but how do you check that the actual speeds match the manufacturer’s specifications? The easiest way is to install the MicroSD card in an Android phone and run some diagnostic applications.

A1 SD Bench either SD Card Tester are just two of the free test apps that they do a good job of checking the read and write speeds of your MicroSD card. If what you want is to check if you have been given a pig in a poke with a missing card or that it does not have the capacity that it says it has, you can use Fake SDCard Checker. On Windows or Mac OS you can use AJA System Test either SD Card Speed (the latter only in the Windows Store) .

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

With all this there is a nuance. The transfer speeds you get may not be as specified by the manufacturer. The most common reason is the card reader you are using to test it (or the mobile if you do it on Android). In my tests, for example, I tested the PNY XLR8 with AJA System Test on my desktop PC and a MacBook with a card reader that I have at home. In the first case the speeds were 83MB/S in reading and 92MB/S in writing, while on the MacBook they were 77 and 89 . On Android, on a Realme Narzo the speeds were 83MB/S in reading and 65MB/S in writing. Although not exactly 100, the values ​​are very close to those provided by the manufacturer.

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

The PNY XLR8 as MicroSD gaming

Connected to the Nintendo Switch, the PNY XLR8 lives up to its Gaming name. Moving files between the console’s internal drive and the MicroSD goes great (23.6GB in just 9 minutes). Likewise, it is possible install new games in memory the card and run them without the slightest problem (I did the test with the Nintendo Switch Sports, which weighs xxGB).

Overall, I haven’t found any issues with the PNY XLR8 Gaming for use as a gaming MicroSD. For video recording, a V60 might be better in some cases, but the A2 standard for installing and running apps is all you need to extend the Switch with it. As far as long-term quality, I can’t speak specifically to this card, but I have a 128GB PNY SD in my camera and it’s been working without a single problem for 9 years. In fact I have never formatted it and I have used it so many times that the sticker is erasing . The 128GB XLR8 Gaming is $15.99 at the PNY’s website.