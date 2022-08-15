How to choose the right supplements for arthritis?

It is important that before taking a new supplement, you ask your doctor and pharmacist if it is safe.

Vitamins, herbs, and other supplements can be an effective addition to your anti-inflammatory program. arthritishowever not all work in the same way, since patients are very different from each other.

For this reason, specialists emphasize that the treatment must be completely individualized, and the consumption of additional medications to the treatment must have the endorsement and follow-up of the treating physician.

Do supplements work?

Whether natural or store-bought supplements depend on what you buy, researchers suggest that certain natural remedies can help reduce the pain of the arthritis and to improve function, especially when used in conjunction with traditional treatments for arthritis.

Fish oil, SAM-e a compound that is found naturally in the body where it favors the methylation process according to which methyl groups and curcumin are among the supplements with the best evidence to support them. Research on glucosamine and chondroitin, which are some of the most popular supplements for osteoarthritis (OA), is mixed, but they have been shown to help with OA pain and stiffness.

Supplement Risks

Even though supplements are considered “natural,” that doesn’t always mean they’re safe. Unlike prescription and over-the-counter medications, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not required by law to approve dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness. Which means manufacturers can list ingredients on the label that may not actually be in the supplement, but may also contain contaminants, even prescription drugs.

Some supplements can cause side effects such as gastrointestinal disorders or excessive bleeding, others can interact with medications that the patient takes.

One way to confirm the safety and efficacy of the medications you take is to look them up in the Natural Medicines Database, a website that contains objective, evidence-based information about medications, including their efficacy and potential drug interactions . The subscription is expensive, but the doctor can do it for you.

Talk to the specialist

It is important that before taking a new supplement, you ask your doctor and pharmacist if it is safe and appropriate for the type of arthritis you have, you need to find out what dose to take and what side effects to watch out for.

“You should not forget that doctors may not be knowledgeable about supplements because they are not trained in complementary and alternative medicine, specialized doctors are those who have training in integrative medicine,” says Farshad Fani Maryasti, MD, MPH, Director of Public Health Prevention and Health Promotion at the University of Arizona.

The patient should consult with the doctor about the products that have been recommended to ensure that they do not interact with prescribed medications.

How to choose quality supplements?

It is of utmost importance that the patient buys wisely, since supplements can be found without a prescription in a pharmacy, supermarkets, health food stores and specialized nutrition stores. These are also on the internet, although buying online will be difficult, as you will not know for sure what you are buying. If you buy supplements online, it is best to go to reputable companies such as The Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens or Amazon.

It’s best to be wary of bogus claims, promises that sound too good to be true like “rebuild damaged joints.” No dietary supplement can legally claim, diagnose, cure, treat or prevent disease.

Looking for the seal is one way to ensure the quality of the supplements you buy, as it is the seal of approval from the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), ConsumerLab.com, or NSF International. These organizations perform quality tests to ensure that the ingredients listed on the label are in the bottle and that the products do not contain harmful levels of contaminants. The NSF seal indicates that the product meets Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), guidelines that ensure it has the strength, composition, quality and purity indicated on the label.

The patient will also be able to check with a batch or lot number, these numbers will help the company track the product and alert consumers if there are any problems, this shows that the company is responsible if there is a recall or a consumer has a problem.

Supplement costs can add up quickly, particularly if the patient needs to take multiple pills to get the desired effects. A month’s supply of glucosamine and chondroitin or SAM-e can cost about $30. Your rheumatologist or integrative medicine specialist will confirm if you can purchase the product to make sure it is right for you.

The patient must be alert when taking the supplements, because if he has already used the product for several months without having improvement in the joints, it is better to go back to the doctor, perhaps he could improve or adjust his medications for the joints. arthritis or try other approaches like exercise or physical therapy.