How to Claim It – NBC New York (47)

The IRS this week posted new Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) guidelines on its website to provide more information to eligible taxpayers on how to properly claim the incentive. tax this year.

The EITC is one of the largest tax credits a taxpayer can receive, worth up to $6,728 this year for families with three or more children.

In 2021, the maximum earned income credit for those without qualifying children is $1,502, up from $538 in 2020.

The credit is intended to provide financial relief to low-to-moderate income families. For tax purposes, wages, salaries, tips, and other taxable employee payments, as well as net earnings from self-employment, are part of what the IRS defines as “earned income.”

The new guidelines, presented in the form of frequently asked questions, provide details on what the EITC is, how it was expanded for 2021, which taxpayers can claim it and how to do it correctly so as not to make mistakes.

For tax year 2021 (which will be filed this tax season), more childless workers can claim the EITC, as the maximum credit has nearly tripled for eligible taxpayers. And for the first time, the credit is available to younger workers, as there is no age limit.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW GUIDELINES, ACCORDING TO THE IRS FAQ PAGE:

For 2021, the EITC is available to the following taxpayers who are at least 19 years old with no qualifying children:

Individuals who have earned income of less than $21,430

Spouses filing jointly who have earned income less than $27,380

For tax year 2021 only, the EITC has no age limit for taxpayers without qualifying children. Before 2021, the credit for people without qualifying children was only available to taxpayers ages 25 to 64. However, if you are 18 or older, make sure your parents or other people cannot claim as a dependent.

There are no age requirements to claim the EITC if you have one or more qualifying children.

THE EARNED INCOME LIMITS FOR TAXPAYERS WITH QUALIFYING CHILDREN ARE AS FOLLOWS:

$42,158 ($48,108 if married filing jointly) if you have a qualifying child with a valid Social Security number.

$47,915 ($53,865 if married filing jointly) if you have two qualifying children with valid SSNs.

$51,464 ($57,414 if married filing jointly) if you have three or more qualifying children with valid SSNs.

Another change is that taxpayers can calculate the EITC using their 2019 earned income if it was more than their 2021 earned income. In some cases, this option will give them a larger credit.

DO I NEED TO HAVE A SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER TO CLAIM THE EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT?

Yes. Both you and your spouse, if married filing jointly, must have valid Social Security issued before the tax return due date in order to claim the credit.

DO MY QUALIFYING CHILDREN MUST HAVE SOCIAL SECURITY IN ORDER FOR ME TO CLAIM THE EARNED INCOME CREDIT?

No, but the amount of the credit you receive will be less if your qualifying children do not have valid Social Security. To claim the increased Earned Income Tax Credit, your children must have legitimate Social Security.

For each of your qualifying children with valid Social Security (up to 3 children), the amount of the credit increases.

Unlike the Child Tax Credit, there is no age requirement to claim the EIC if you have one or more qualifying children.

IF I DO NOT FILE A JOINT RETURN WITH MY SPOUSE, CAN I STILL CLAIM THE EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT?

Before 2021, many married taxpayers had to file a joint return to claim the credit, but starting in 2021, married but separated spouses who don’t file a joint return may qualify to claim the money.

To qualify, the spouse claiming the credit must have a qualifying child who lives with them for more than half the year. The spouse claiming the credit must also meet one of the following conditions:

You did not live in the same household as the other spouse for at least the last six months of the year.

You were legally separated under your state law under a written separation agreement or separate support decree, and you were not living in the same household as your spouse at the end of the tax year.

Married taxpayers who are eligible to claim the credit separately should check the appropriate box at the top of Schedule EIC and attach it to their Form 1040, United States Personal Income Tax Return, or Form 1040-SR(SP), United States Income Tax Return for Persons 65 years of age or older.

The IRS guide issues questions and answers about the Earned Income Credit for tax year 2021 offers more details in Spanish about the latest changes.