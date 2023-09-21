How to claim part of the Epic Games settlement

Parents of children who bought things in the popular video game “Fortnite” will soon be able to claim a refund.

The Federal Trade Commission announced last year that Fortnite maker Epic Games would pay $520 million in fines and refunds to resolve complaints about player privacy and the game’s payment method, which allegedly deceived players. to make unwanted purchases.

The settlement consists of $245 million in customer refunds intended to cover the costs of unwanted in-game items such as outfits, emotes or V-Bucks, the game’s virtual currency. Epic Games also agreed to pay $275 million to resolve allegations that it had collected personal information from Fortnite players under the age of 13 without adult consent.

Regulators said they have begun notifying more than 37 million people who may be eligible for compensation as part of the legal settlement that ended in March.

Who is eligible for a refund?

You are eligible for a refund if any of these statements are true:

– You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

– Your son charged your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

– Your account was blocked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about improper charges.

I am eligible, but how do I request a refund?

To request a refund, visit www.ftc.gov/Fortnite and click “Request a Refund.”

You will need your Epic account ID or a claim number, which should have been sent via email. If you did not receive an email with a claim number, you can locate your Epic Account ID by following these steps.

It is important to remember that you must be at least 18 years old to file a claim. If you are under 18, the FTC asks that you have a parent or guardian complete this process for you.

Consumers have until January 17, 2024 to file a claim.

