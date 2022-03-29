How to clean bathroom curtains in a matter of minutes: homemade tricks and products | Remedies | Hack | Home | Bicarbonate | Vinegar | Lemon | nnda nnni | MISCELLANY

We know that cleaning the home requires some effort and perseverance, but there are homemade tricks and products to do it without wasting much time. And it is that all the rooms of the house must be very clean for our health and hygiene, especially the bathroom.

MORE | Tricks to remove moisture from the wall easily and quickly

For example, cleaning shower curtains may seem complicated, but it is essential to do it properly. to prevent the proliferation of germs. To find out how to clean shower curtains, keep reading this article. We show you some homemade tricks to achieve it successfully.

The ideal is to wash the shower curtains every 15 days. (Photo: Pexels)

Tips for cleaning shower curtains

If you want the dreaded stains of mold or germs to not appear, the ideal is that you wash the shower curtain each 15 days. Take advantage when you go to clean the bathroom and it will be faster and easier to do it.

1. Baking soda

The first home trick to remove mold stains is to use baking soda. This popular “cleaning all-purpose” fights fungal growth and kills their unpleasant odor. To check it, just follow these steps.

for fabric curtains

Dilute half a cup of baking soda of sodium with 2 cups of hot water.

of sodium with 2 cups of hot water. Pour the mixture in the washing machine box.

in the washing machine box. Activate the cycle regular washing.

for plastic curtains

Dilute half a cup of baking soda of sodium with 2 cups of hot water.

of sodium with 2 cups of hot water. wait for it to cool down mix.

mix. spray it with an atomizer.

with an atomizer. rub with a brush.

2. Vinegar

The vinegar is another of the cleaning tricks. Its compounds prevent oxidation and prevent bacteria from proliferating.

Put the white vinegar inside the washing machine box.

inside the washing machine box. Activate the cycle usual washing.

usual washing. spray the curtains with vinegar on a recurring basis to prevent mold from reappearing.

3. Lemon juice

The lemon juice It is another natural ingredient recommended to clean the shower curtain. It is not aggressive, it enhances natural tones and removes dirt.

Extract the juice of 5 lemons.

of 5 lemons. Pour it into 1 liter of water hot.

hot. dip the curtain in the mixture about 20 minutes.

in the mixture about 20 minutes. wash the curtain shower as you would normally, by hand or in the washing machine.

If the mildew stain is very large on the shower curtain, you can apply the lemon directly onto the fabric. Then you just have to wait 30 minutes, scrub with a brush and rinse.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

How to clean a refrigerator correctly? Here are the steps to follow (Video: Consumer Reports)