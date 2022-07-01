How to clean the car’s MAF sensor

air flow sensor (MAF) helps maintain the correct air-fuel mixture, which is necessary for the engine to function properly.

What is the function of the MAF sensor?

A MAF is a sensor that is used to determine the mass flow rate of air entering a fuel-injected internal combustion engine. Air mass information is necessary for the engine control unit (ECU) to balance and deliver the correct fuel mass to the engine.

Without a doubt, its function is very important in the vehicle and that is why we must always keep the sensor clean.

What if the MAF sensor gets dirty?

Yes the MAF sensor gets dirty inside and starts to failYou’ll notice issues like increased cranking time when starting the engine, hesitation or jerking when you accelerate, rough idle or stalling, and sometimes black smoke coming out of the tailpipe.

You may also notice a decrease in your car’s fuel efficiency.

Cleaning the MAF sensor should be part of regular routine maintenance., as it can help you reduce or prevent problems. If the sensor is at fault, cleaning it can help and many times even solve the problem.

How should the MAF sensor be cleaned?

1.- Disconnect the MAF sensor

Turn off the engine, remove the keys from the ignition, and let the engine cool. Locate the mass air flow sensor by referring to the owner’s manual and disconnect the part from the vehicle’s electrical system.

2.- Remove the sensor

With the sensor unplugged, loosen the clamps and brackets that hold it in place. Slide the sensor assembly away from the pipe and carefully remove it from the air intake boots.

3.- Clean the sensor

Place the sensor on a towel to clean it. Apply the cleaner: 10 to 15 strokes around the inside of the sensor will do. Also clean the sides of the part, its housing, its connectors and its terminals.

4.- Connect the sensor again

Allow the sensor to dry. Once the part is ready, you can put it back in place, reattach and tighten the clamps/brackets. Once you’ve reinstalled the sensor, wait a few minutes before starting the vehicle to make sure the cleaning chemicals have evaporated.

