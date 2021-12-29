How to cleanse the liver after Christmas? Here is the recommended herbal tea
Christmas is over, but the Christmas eats are not yet and many of us are already preparing for the New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Eve dinner. In short, you never stop eating. There are those who have started training more often or those who are starting improvised DIY diets, but there is also a third way: hot drinks with detoxifying properties. In this article we will talk about just one of them. Here’s how to cleanse the liver after Christmas binges with an easy-to-prepare herbal tea that could also help against cholesterol. We will only need 3 ingredients and we could be able to give precious help to our body. With a premise. We will talk about a natural remedy that cannot replace any need for drugs. For this we should always consult the doctor before starting to consume it.
Cleanse the liver after Christmas binges with a herbal tea also useful in the fight against high cholesterol
The Christmas holidays can be one of the most complicated times of the year for the body. The food we eat puts pressure on the stomach, liver and intestines and can even raise cholesterol levels. It therefore becomes important to add food and drinks to the diet that can be purified and prevent even very serious diseases. Today we will talk about two: milk thistle and turmeric. Milk thistle has been known since ancient times for its beneficial properties for the liver. Additionally, it appears to increase bile excretion and protect organs from infection and inflammation. Be careful without consulting a doctor. It can cause allergic reactions and gastrointestinal upset. Additionally, it can also interfere with medications that regulate blood sugar content. Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a molecule that has an important protective effect on the liver. Furthermore, its chemical composition appears to be able to control bad cholesterol.
Also in this case we must be careful to consume it, especially if we take anticoagulant drugs. In fact, turmeric risks slowing down its action.
But if the doctor gives us the okay, we just have to add mint to the ingredients and start preparing our herbal tea.
How to make this hot drink for the liver with milk thistle and turmeric
To prepare two cups of herbal tea we will need:
- 250 ml of water;
- 20 grams of milk thistle seeds;
- 20 grams of turmeric rhizome;
- 5 mint leaves.
We boil our water in a saucepan and when it reaches the right temperature, we infuse milk thistle and turmeric. We wait a few minutes and also add the chopped mint leaves. We will need them to make the flavor fresher.
We just have to let the herbal tea cool and filter it with a colander. Now we can start drinking. The liver will most likely thank you.