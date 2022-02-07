How to cleanse your lungs with smokers’ friendly foods

Cleaning the lungs can be especially useful for people who smoke, but also for those exposed to air pollution.

Breathing in an environment subject to heavy air pollution, in addition to cigarette smoke and other toxins can damage the lungs creating serious health problems. Keeping the lungs healthy is essential for keeping the rest of the body healthy.

Is it possible to cleanse the lungs?

The health of the lungs is essential to a person’s overall health. The lungs are self-cleaning organs that can heal themselves.

A possible condition once their exposure to pollutants stops, such as when for example a person stops smoking.

Following theexposure of the lungs to pollution, including cigarette smoke, a person’s chest may feel full, clogged, or inflamed. Mucus builds up in the lungs to hold microbes and pathogens, which contributes to this perception of heaviness. A good respiratory health it depends on whether or not the body effectively removes mucus from the lungs and airways.

You can use them special techniques to free the lungs of mucus and irritating substances, to reduce chest congestion and other uncomfortable symptoms.

Regularly inserting certain foods into our diet makes it possible to take care of your lungs and, of course, stop smoking. Eating anti-inflammatory foods can reduce inflammation thereby relieving many symptoms.

In fact, there are also some foods that can prove to be real allies of smokers, as they stimulate the body to cleanse the lungs.

Friendly foods for smokers

For example the daily consumption of turmeric helps reduce inflammation in the passage of air, thanks to the presence of a compound called curcumin, which helps cleanse the lungs naturally by detoxifying the body.

Green tea is one of the most popular healthy teas, an easy remedy to clean the lungs as it is rich in polyphenols. Plus green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that it can help reduce lung inflammation.

The content of vitamins A, C, E, K present in carrots it allows to repair the tissues and cells of the skin. If eaten raw, they are a great way to compensate for the considerable damage caused by nicotine.

The mint is a millennial remedy for treating respiratory problems. Mint was used in many civilizations due to its medicinal benefits. A hot peppermint tea can repair sore throats by eliminating mucus deposits and the inflammatory process caused by lung infections.

The root of ginger possesses antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and aromatic characteristics that act effectively to fight bronchitis and respiratory disorders.

One of the preferred solutions for treat coughs and coldsginger is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, which help eliminate toxins from the respiratory tract.

In addition, its composition contains many vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, beta-carotene and zinc.

Foods for daily use

The garlic eaten raw is able to reduce the risk of chronic disease not only in those who smoke, may not like the taste of raw garlic, but its incredible health benefits will make it swallow, and without batting an eye.

Garlic has a compound called allicin, which acts as a powerful antibiotic agent and helps overcome respiratory infections that clog our lungs and lead to breathlessness and congestion.

While oregano due to its high concentration of carvacrol, a phonol monoterpene has a beneficial effect on the airways, as it helps eliminate many toxins.

Obviously the fundamental step is to quit smoking!