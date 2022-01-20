We wake up one morning and find that our mobile phone needs more space. In fact, a folder icon has just appeared at the top left of our screen. We urgently need a cleaning of the memory of our instrument. We use our social networks so often that we forget that they are the ones who quickly fill our phone memory because the files we exchange in chats are too many and too large. Here’s how to clear the memory of WhatsApp and Telegram and have a light and always functional mobile phone.

Empty the chache

To empty the WhatsApp memory we can use different methods. Immediately delete the file received after viewing it, if it is not of our interest, let’s delete it immediately.

Go to individual chats periodically and delete files that we don’t care about keeping in our memory. Or take another step.

You have to open the main page of the app, click on the three vertical dots at the top right and choose the settings field. Then, choose the Space and data item and enter Manage space. A bar will open with the indications of the data used. Below will be shown the data forwarded many times and the list of the heaviest chats.

At this point it will be necessary to select the uninteresting files one by one or do it at once by opening the chats and clicking select all.

Once deleted, WhatsApp data will be deleted forever and can no longer be found in memory. So let’s choose well which images and videos to delete and which ones to keep forever.

Whatsapp is the most used messaging social network and now no one can do without it.

Also clearing the cache of Telegram will relieve our phone from a series of useless files, but it will be possible to find them if we need them. In fact, Telegram’s technology is different from that of WhatsApp. It is based on the management of a cloud where all the files we exchange and receive are stored. This sort of remote memory will remain forever and is not directly linked to our mobile phone. So clearing the cache won’t prevent us from tapping into the data needed to use Telegram chats.

To empty the cache you will need to go to Settings, click on Data and archive and enter it. At this point it is possible to empty the memory cache and finally have free space at our disposal.

We could also set the maintenance of the media present on the mobile for a week or a month. Thus automatically, every week or once a month, the files will be deleted without worrying about it personally. Obviously we will be able to find the files within the chat if we will reload it again by shaking.