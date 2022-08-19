How to comb the fringe in summer and tricks so that it does not fluff

Possibly one of the biggest challenges is not giving up bangs during our beach vacation. You should know that the short fringes they are more complicated to style, however, there are some tricks you can resort to. A treatment moisturizing or permanent straightening prior could be the solution depending on the style of the cut, or use in this area a dry shampoo to prevent it from becoming greasy. It is advisable to omit the iron on these occasions and better use the dryer and a wide brush. If you have the curly hairthen use a conditioner leave-in and styling cream for better definition.

What to do so that the bangs do not fluff?

There are different resources that we can resort to in order to maintain the frizz at bay. Among your allies you must have a anti humidity fixative, as these products act as a barrier without compromising softness or movement. Also a dry shampoo It will be elementary, blotting papers to remove the sweat from the forehead frequently and prevent it from becoming greasy and keep its shape in optimal condition, that is, recurrently visiting the beauty salon. This will prevent it from becoming heavy and caking.

How to style bangs in summer?

Fringe with iron

Street Style Copenhagen 2022.Acielle/StyleDuMonde

Gama Italy hair straightener. Courtesy. Remington hair straightener.

The irons are favorites of many for its simplicity when using them and because it can be the fastest response if we are going to comb our hair in summer and we want to avoid manipulating it. Also because the heat will help the hairstyle to last longer, but it helps by reinforcing with a thermal protector first. However, it is not ideal in all cases, especially if our hair he is abused

Fringe with rollers

Street Style Copenhagen 2022.Acielle/StyleDuMonde

Conair Chino Defining Hot Rollers. Courtesy. Diffuser for Timco 2500 dryer. Courtesy.

The tiered fringes are ideal for highlight our curlsThus, the hair it is distributed more evenly and stands out favorably. The shape and length will depend on each type of face, so the support of a specialist is vital to avoid missteps. To the comb it with rollers invest in a diffuser for your dryer to avoid frizz and that the chinese are well marked and separated. use previously styling creamsor ends with a moisturizing gel.

bangs without heat

You can try and work with the natural texture of your hair. Let it dry naturally and use a leave-in styling cream subsequently, applying only from the middle to the ends. You could also use a volumizing moussethis way you get to control the fringe without caking.

How to fix the bangs?

Ideal hairstyles for women 50+ according to street style. Acielle StyleDuMonde

Living Proof Styling Cream. Courtesy. John Frieda anti frizz styling spray. Courtesy. Paul Michel fixative lacquer. Courtesy.

The anti humidity products they are your best friends in these cases, so you avoid frizz and that the fringe separates. However, you must be strategic and use the appropriate ones, something that you can solve with the assistance of a specialist. He will consider the texture, volume, and amount of hair you have, as using too many products can be damaging and cause your hair to weigh down.