How to combine boho dresses with high boots

Vanessa Hudgens, Elsa Pataky, Paula Echeverria, rachel zoe… There is no doubt that talking about how to combine a boho dress makes us think of these girls. But the manual of use of these dresses has much more history. It takes us to the meadow of Woodstock in ’69 dancing with flowers in her hair to the rhythm of Joan Baez, in 2015 thanks to Sienna Miller and her flat sandals, and any summer, in Havaianas, on the beaches of Formentera or walking along the seashore in Ibiza. However, trends have shown us that when it comes to boho dresses, fall (and tall boots) also comes into play.

But what defines a dress boho**?**

let’s start with its spaciousness, its romanticism and certain airs naive. Second, there is the lightness of the fabrics. Then all these are found floral prints, paisley, of natural or combined motifs in patchwork. And we can’t forget your practicality and the ability to build perfect outfits with a single piece.

The boho shirt dress, Slowlove (€72.00)

And now that we know how to recognize them, we must talk about their virtues. They are the most comfortable of history, are those who go from day to night just by changing an accessory. It is a group of dresses that are relaxed and elegant at the same time and that, luckily for us, are immensely versatile and easy to combine. But above all, let there be no doubt that combined with a pair of high boots your virtues will shine twice.

Now, answering the initial question… How is it combined with these boots?

When in doubt, some boots cowboy They will be the perfect solution. The longer the dress, the higher the boots. The simplest boots will be the ideal contrast for your bucolic aesthetic Take a little risk and add a touch of color with some red, honey or even stardust boots. And if you are more flat, the military and the Motomami will give them a touch grungy with a lot of roll

Where can we find all these dresses? So on this list: