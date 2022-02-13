how to complete all the challenges of Week 10

While in the shop items of Fortnite Chapter 3 the skins of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand from the latest Star Wars themed TV series continue to be on sale, the battle royale of Epic Games is updated with the assignments of the Week 10 of Season 1.

Here are some tips to speed up the completion of the new weekly challenges:

Spend 3 seconds of time in flight on a vehicle (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Unlike other similar challenges proposed by the Fortnite Battaglia Reale development team in past seasons, in this case the time spent in flight on a vehicle is not cumulative and it is therefore necessary to perform a single stunt able to make you stay in the air for three seconds. There are mainly two methods to complete the challenge: the first is to build a huge ramp and then climb it with a vehicle, the other is instead of exploiting some obstacles to take flight with the annihilator quad and use the turbo to stay in air for a few seconds. If you want to win easy, you could also use the quad on a ramp.

Build structures (0/20) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

There is not much to be said about this assignment, since all there is to do is build twenty different structures with the accumulated materials. If you are in a hurry, you can complete the mission in Team Brawl, since matches in this mode start with 150 units of each material.

Use bandages (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Another very simple challenge to complete, since bandages are a very common consumable in the world of Fortnite. If you don’t want to complete the challenge by playing normally, you can go hunting for bandages and then move inside the storm to heal yourself as your health wanes.

Take a firearm while fishing (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

As you well know, when fishing there is a good chance that the item collected is not a fish and that it is a weapon. To complete this mission, all you have to do is keep fishing until you pick up a weapon (make sure you have an empty inventory slot to pick it up automatically). You can speed up the completion of the assignment by using the spear at one of the many fishing spots.

Use different ziplines in a single game (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

In the area between Circuit Chonker, Canyon Condominium and Bobine Brulle there are exactly three ziplines that you could use to complete the challenge. Alternatively, you might consider taking advantage of the three ziplines found around Caverna Celata or in those scattered around the rest of the map. To have a better chance of completing the challenge, you might think about taking advantage of the Team Brawl mode to move faster between one zipline and another and avoid starting from scratch in case of death.

Destroy letterboxes in Sleepy Strait or Hanging Pinnacles (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

The challenges that ask players to destroy the elements of the scenario with a pickaxe are back again this week. In this case you have to visit Stretto Sonnolento or Pinnacoli Pendenti (no matter which of the two you choose) and locate the letterboxes. Destroy five of them, even in different games, to complete the challenge in question and get experience points.

Damage players with a sticky grenade (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

The last weekly assignment is also the most difficult, as it asks players to inflict a total of 100 damage points with sticky grenades. This particular throwing object can stick to the body of enemies, making it impossible for them to escape the explosion, but at the same time it is very difficult to be accurate enough to hit them in this way and it may be better to throw the explosives to the ground and complete the multi-pitch challenge. If, on the other hand, you want to speed up the challenge, you can play in Team Brawl and throw the sticky bomb on a distracted or inactive enemy, so as to inflict 100 damage points and complete the task immediately.

Have you already read our guide with tips on how to unlock the free Mace of Hearts pickaxe and an emote in Fortnite Chapter 3?