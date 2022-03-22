How to configure a Dual SIM mobile to have the work and personal number in a single device

Setting up both lines on a dual SIM phone is a very simple process. We tell you how to do it correctly.

In the market we can find a large number of dual SIM devices at a really interesting price. These types of phones with slots for two cards, They are the ideal solution for professionals.

A separate line is generally used for professional matters, and thanks to dual SIM phones, no need to carry two devices, one for personal matters and another for work, above.

The configuration of a phone with these characteristics is not a mystery, so we are going to offer you a series of considerations so that you can have both lines on your phone in a matter of minutes.

If you usually make the wrong hole when removing the SIM, you have to watch this video

Dual SIM phones, need?

As we have mentioned, Android offers dual SIM phones at really tempting prices. For example, from €90 you have a smartphone that will allow you to do practically anything and that has two slots for two different SIM cards.

Know more: Ulefone Note 6

But, of course, making an investment in a phone with these characteristics will require prior analysis. What type of device do we need? What is our budget?

To tell the truth, these devices are always a Significant money and maintenance savings. Carrying two different phones with you is always a nuisance, and we can frequently make mistakes. That is, use the personal telephone to make a call to a client or vice versa.

And not only that, it implies having to continuously monitor the state of the load. All this disappears when we have a dual SIM phone that fulfills its function, combining two devices in one. There is nothing better than simplifying these types of issues.

How to set up a dual SIM phone

Running a dual SIM phone couldn’t be simpler. You will only have to introduce each card in each of the slots enabled for this purpose. Both slots are usually numbered with the digits 1 and 2.

It may be the case that it only has one slot and the other SIM card is electronic, that is, e-SIM. This is what happens with the iPhone, which has offered this possibility since 2018. In order to use an e-SIM, you have to take into account that your operator offers it, because not all of them do. These electronic cards are usually activated by means of a QR code that will be provided by the operator.

In Spain the following offer virtual cards:

Movistar

Orange

Vodafone

Yoigo

O2

truphone

Pepephone

In the event that your phone has 2 physical slots you will not have to worry, any operator or virtual mobile operator will provide you with the card you need.

Once you have both cards inserted and the PIN code correctly entered, you will see duplicate network signals appear on top of your device. When you go to the phone menu to make a call, you can choose which number to make it with.

Generally and in advance you will have to name each line with a name. The usual thing is that the personal one is called that way and the other is called Company or Work. Therefore you will only have to go to the call menu, choose the line, and make the call. So simple and without any complications.

What other advantage am I going to find?

For example, that you can have your messaging applications downloaded on your device and give them the use you need. With your personal line you will use WhatsApp and with the work line WhatsApp Business. The latter has a large number of actions aimed at the business and labor world, so you will have a wide range of possibilities if you work in this way.

Another of the leading messaging applications is Telegram, but in this case we do not find a particular application and another of a business type.

From the only existing Telegram application you can configure more than one line, which will create two different profiles and you will be able to use Telegram for both private and professional use. Remember that this application has a lot of features that WhatsApp has not yet implemented. In addition, more and more people are using this app of Russian origin.

How to schedule emails in Outlook: do it step by step

Many people take the opportunity to use SIM cards from different operators. This has an added advantage, since we guarantee that we will always have a line. Those self-employed who work as travelers know that there are places where the coverage of an operator is not really good.

With a telephone of these characteristics they can use one line or another interchangeably. If you are an individual and you use a telephone with two lines, you know that you will always be covered in situations that may involve some type of risk. We are talking about high mountain activities or hiking.

Dual SIM phones are a real incentive when it comes to work. Accounts with a wide range of prices and a lots of benefits as you have been able to verify. In addition, the fact that Apple has also implemented this functionality since 2018 is still an added value. Something good that the Cupertino company has copied from its rivals that operate on Android.

Related topics: Pro

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!