How to configure Metamask for Binance, Avalanche, Polygon and other blockchains

Key facts: Both in the mobile version and in the browser version, we can use other networks.

The process requires only six steps and allows them to be used immediately.

Metamask is a wallet that comes configured to send and receive ether (ETH) and tokens on the Ethereum mainnet. It has earned a privileged place among the most recognized by the public with it, and little by little, it was adding support to operate in other blockchains, such as BNB Chain (ex Binance Smart Chain), Polygon, Avalanche, RSK, Okex Chain, Huobi ECO Chain, Cronos and Fantom.

This wallet has its version for mobile devices —both Android and iOS—, and can also be used as a browser extension on PC. If you want to learn how to download, configure and use this latest version, we recommend you visit this CriptoNoticias article.

As we mentioned, Metamask allows to operate with other networks besides Ethereum. Thanks to this functionality, it is possible to interact with smart contracts when using decentralized applications (dApps). However, it is something we must configure manually to be able to use it.

Configure Metamask for other networks

Metamask is a wallet compatible with all networks that work with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (Ethereum virtual machine or EVM). This would be like the Ethereum processor, a kind of distributed computer capable of performing complex operations.

The EVM allows you to program and run smart contracts on Ethereum and other networks that are also compatible with it.

To configure the wallet for any of these networks, you have to follow a few simple steps. Next, we will describe the general procedure and, when the time comes, we will detail the data you must enter for each of them.

Open Metamask and enter your password to get to the home screen.

In the top right corner, click on “Ethereum Mainnet” or “Ethereum Mainnet”. Then select “Add network” or “Add network”.

Metamask initial screen before adding other networks. Source: Metamask.

You will then see the following setup screen.

In the Metamask configuration menu, you have to fill in this data to add a new network. Source: Metamask.

The next step will be to add the specific data for each network. We will describe them below.

At the end of the process, you will see a notification confirming that the network has been added.

This notification appears when a network (in this case RSK) has been successfully added. Source: Metamask

To verify it, you just have to return to the initial screen of the wallet. If it doesn’t take you there automatically, tap on the Metamask icon and then tap on the network selection tab in the top right corner of the screen.

After adding a network, we can select it in the upper right corner of the screen. Source: Metamask.

BNB Chain (former Binance Smart Chain)

Formerly called Binance Smart Chain, BNB Chain is the blockchain developed by the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. This has the main purpose of allowing transactions with lower commissions than the Ethereum mainnet.

To configure it in the Metamask wallet, you must follow the steps described and complete with this information:

Network name: SmartChain

SmartChain New RPC URL: https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/

https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/ Chain ID: 56

56 Currency Symbol: BNB

BNB Block Explorer URL: https://bscscan.com

polygonal

Polygon, formerly known as Matic, is an Ethereum sidechain that connects to the mainnet and enables faster and cheaper transactions in her. In a certain way, this network does not seek to compete with Ethereum, but rather to help it scale its potential uses and decongest it.

To use this blockchain with Metamask, do the following:

Network name: Matic Mainnet

Matic Mainnet New RPC URL: https://polygon-rpc.com/

https://polygon-rpc.com/ Chain ID: 137

137 Currency Symbol: MATIC

MATIC Block Explorer URL: https://polygonscan.com/

RSK

RSK is a Bitcoin sidechain that offers the feature of being able to create smart contracts on this network. In this way, the scalability of the chain is enhanced and services such as decentralized finance protocols can be accessed using a tokenized version of bitcoin (rBTC) as the unit of account and native cryptocurrency of the network.

How to add it to Metamask? Follow the instructions mentioned and enter these data:

Network name: RSK Mainnet

RSK Mainnet New RPC URL: https://public-node.rsk.co

https://public-node.rsk.co Chain ID: 30

30 Currency Symbol: RBTC

RBTC Block Explorer URL: https://explorer.rsk.co

avalanche

Like Polygon, Avalanche is an Ethereum sidechain. While also looking to lower fees and increase speeds on the mainnet, also adds the function of interoperating between different blockchains.

To set up Avalanche in your wallet, add these details:

Network name: Avalanche Network

Avalanche Network New RPC URL: https://api.avax.network/ext/bc/C/rpc

https://api.avax.network/ext/bc/C/rpc Chain ID: 43114

43114 Currency Symbol: AVAX

AVAX Block Explorer URL: https://snowtrace.io/

Chronos (ex Crypto.org Chain)

Cronos is a blockchain developed by the Crypto.com exchange. The main feature of this network is that it allows decentralized applications to be exported from Ethereum through the EVM to other chains compatible with the virtual machine.

To add this network to those supported in Metamask, you must enter these data:

Network name: Chronos

Chronos New RPC URL: https://evm-chronos.crypto.org/

https://evm-chronos.crypto.org/ Chain ID: 25

25 Currency Symbol: CRO

CRO Block Explorer URL: https://chronos.crypto.org/explorer/

phantom

Fantom is a blockchain focused on advanced smart contracts. Its main objective is to provide an ideal environment for the development of DeFi protocols and dApps in a secure, economical and fast network.

In Metamask, enter the following parameters to enable transactions using this network:

Network name: Fantom Opera

Fantom Opera New RPC URL: https://rpc.ftm.tools/

https://rpc.ftm.tools/ Chain ID: 250

250 Currency Symbol: FTM

FTM Block Explorer URL: https://ftmscan.com/

Okex Chain

Developed by the Okex exchange, this blockchain seeks to be a decentralized solution for the exchange of value, that is, the trade or trading of cryptocurrencies.

This is the data needed to add support for this blockchain in Metamask:

Network name: OKExChain Mainnet

OKExChain Mainnet New RPC URL: https://exchainrpc.okex.org

https://exchainrpc.okex.org Chain ID: 66

66 Currency Symbol: OKT

OKT Block Explorer URL: https://www.oklink.com/okexchain/

Huobi ECO Chain (HECO)

This blockchain is developed by the Huobi exchange. Since its smart contracts are compatible with Ethereum, it can make it easy to develop decentralized applications, wallets, and tokens on it. The advantage that its use does not demand high costs is also highlighted.

To add the HECO network in Metamask, the following parameters must be configured:

Network name: Heco-Mainnet

Heco-Mainnet New RPC URL: https://http-mainnet-node.huobichain.com/

https://http-mainnet-node.huobichain.com/ Chain ID: 128

128 Currency Symbol: HT

HT Block Explorer URL: https://hecoinfo.com/

Take advantage of all the possibilities with Metamask

As we can see, Metamask is an extremely versatile wallet. Thanks to this versatility, it offers the possibility to interact with many blockchains and thus facilitates the user experience to do everything “from one place”.

In short, with just these simple steps you can get much more out of your Metamask wallet. Do not limit yourself to using only one chain of blocks in this wallet if you have the option to add many more for a more comfortable and secure management of your funds.