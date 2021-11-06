How to connect a MacBook to the TV

























In various circumstances you may wish to connect your MacBook to the TV. Inside the computer there can be memories of holidays from years ago, photos, videos of baptisms or concerts of good music, material that sometimes you want to bring out but to which the MacBook screen, albeit well made, would not do justice.









So why not connect the MacBook to the TV? It’s a good idea, but some may be unaware of how it’s done. It actually is an operation very simple And within anyone’s reach, assuming you have the right tools and, of course, know how to do it. For this last requirement you have already ended up on the right guide, on the first point instead you have to do a I distinguish: if you want to connect a MacBook to the TV wirelessly, you must have an Apple TV and also be relatively close to the router so that the connection is not unstable or slow; While a cable connection is fine, you need to make sure your MacBook has the correct output. If not, however, you can remedy.

Connect a MacBook to the TV wirelessly

To connect a MacBook to the TV wirelessly, then taking advantage of the Wi-Fi connection and not the classic cables, you must first have an Apple TV to connect to the TV. Having a Apple TV then the road is downhill because the steps to be taken are within everyone’s reach.

First you need to make sure that the MacBook and Apple TV are both connected to the same Wi-Fi network and both are set up with the same Apple ID. With that done, the next step is to open the Control center on the Mac, whose icon is usually to the left of the date and time, on the menu bar: here you have to click on the item Duplicate Screen and wait for the Apple TV name to appear. And there you have it: in a few simple steps the MacBook and the Apple TV are connected wirelessly thanks to the Wi-Fi network.

Connect a MacBook to cable TV

To connect a MacBook to your TV via cable the prerequisite is a HDMI cable. One of the ends must be connected to the specific input of the TV while the other to the input on the Mac. The point, however, is that not all Apple laptops have an HDMI output, especially the most recent ones: in this case you need to get a adapter among the dozens that can be found online, sometimes for a few euros.

Once the HDMI cable connection has been made between the MacBook and the TV, the images and audio of the Mac should automatically already be visible on the TV screen. To do pass audio however, a small extra step may be required: if the sounds continue to come from the Mac speakers you have to open System Preferences, go to item Sound, menu Exit and select the correct audio output from the list, in our case the TV.

Once this is done, the audio will also be reproduced on the TV, all of it until disconnected of the HDMI cable from your TV or Mac.