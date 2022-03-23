How to connect an Android mobile or tablet to the TV

Android tablets and mobiles have become the center of our work, entertainment and social life. For this reason, it is always useful to have more possibilities that help us extend the usefulness of these devices. if you are looking for How to connect an Android mobile or tablet to your TVhere we are to guide you through the process and make it as simple as possible.

To connect an Android mobile or tablet to the TV there is more than one method. Of course, we are going to leave you the most important and the simplest to carry out so that you can achieve it without too many problems.

It is not about simply sending the content of an application to the television. In this case, we are going to show you how to mirror your device screen as if it were an extra monitor. So stay tuned for the steps to follow to connect an Android mobile or tablet to the TV.

Connect your Android mobile or tablet to the TV

AndroidTV

In this guide we are going to let you two different ways to connect an Android mobile or tablet to your television. However, keep in mind that in both cases you will need some extra things. Of course, during the explanation we are going to tell you what they are so that you can get hold of them and achieve your goal.

Cast your Android screen wirelessly

One of the easiest ways to connect an Android tablet or mobile phone to the TV is by using the wireless technology that these devices include from the factory. Of course, if you have a TV that supports Google Cast or similar technology, you won’t need much else. However, if you don’t have it, you’ll have to get a Chromecast device or Android TV Box with which you can connect your mobile or tablet to the television.

If this second case is yours and you don’t know which device to buy, we recommend some that are compatible with the Google Cast function:

In either case, on Android there are two ways to transmit your mobile or tablet screen to the TV. In the first one, only you will have to slide the Quick Settings menu and find the option Send Screen. Once you click on it, you will see the Chromecast or Android TV icon, and you only have to choose the one to which your TV belongs from the list of compatible devices.

However, not all Android phones or tablets have this shortcut. For this, there is a second way to do it. You only have to download the app Google Home to your mobile or tablet. When you have it, just open it and configure your device and proceed to Send Screen to start the process.

Use a cable compatible with your device

In the event that you prefer a more old-fashioned method, you can always resort to a cable to connect your Android mobile or tablet to the television. To do it, you just need an HDMI/USB-C cable; in this way, you can connect one port to your TV and the other to the USB-C connector of your device. If you have a mobile with a microUSB port, you will have to find a corresponding adapter.

In some cases, you may even find that your tablet has a port microHDMI. If you want to use it, you will need to purchase a cable that is compatible with this input and allows video output to standard HDMI. Finding them is not complicated at all, and with a simple search on websites like Amazon you can be satisfied.

Of course, the procedure is simpler than the previous one. Only connect your Android mobile or tablet to the TV using the cable mentioned above, and voila. Now everything that happens on the screen of your Android device will be transmitted directly to the TV, with audio included. Without a doubt, this is the easiest option.



