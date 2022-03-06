How to connect to WiFi with Android without using password?

At the time we live in, it would seem essential to be connected to InternetHowever, it is still common to leave the house and not have Mobile data available on our mobile. In these cases, if we do not have the possibility of making a recharge, and we find ourselves with the need to connect to the wed, our second option would be to look for a wifi network.

The journey does not usually end there, we could be desperate to send or receive an urgent message, or maybe it is an email, it could also be a file download, but it does not matter what it is if we are unable because the network Wi-Fi that we try to access asks us password.

Before you give up in that kind of situation, you should know that there is another alternative to connect. Next, we will tell you how you can use any Wi-Fi network without the need to enter the password, but it works only for devices Androidspecifically those after version Android 10.

How to connect to wifi without password?

It is a simple trick, you do not need to download any type of suspicious file or violate the privacy of other people, although it will be a requirement that someone close to you is already connected to the network you are trying to access.

FOLLOW THE NEXT SERIES OF STEPS

Ask your friend who is already connected to enter the Settings section of their device;

then go to the networks section and press the Wi-Fi option;

When you click on the name of the network you are connected to, a tab will appear that says wifi qr code .

. It’s your turn, go from your phone to the same panel that your friend accessed;

select the corresponding Wi-Fi option;

you will notice a small box in the upper right corner, press it and your camera will open;

It only remains to scan the Qr Code on your friend’s screen.

Done, that way you will have access to the internet without having to enter the password. Also, the network will remain saved for when you want to reconnect. Needless to say, the method doesn’t work on iPhone.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.