How to connect your Android tablet to the TV in different ways

Android tablets are going through their resurgence, and today they have a wide variety of functions that you can take advantage of for all kinds of uses. Today we are going to explain the different ways you can connect your tablet to the TV, something that can be very useful for viewing content on a screen even larger than that of the tablet or simply to make a presentation or a video call.

chrome cast

Perhaps Chromecast is one of Google’s best features, and thanks to this technology integrated into the device with the same name or into Smart TVs with Android TV and other TV Boxes, you can send content from the tablet to your TV in supported apps. This is not a screen mirroring, rather the playback device will handle the download of the content.

To use this technology you just have to click on the Chromecast button that is in applications such as YouTube or Netflix, and at that moment the playback will stop on your tablet to resume on the TV. There are other applications such as Google Photos that also allow you to send content, not all of them are streaming services.

Miracast

On the other hand, most Smart TVs, Regardless of whether they have Android TV and Chromecast technology or not, they have Miracast technology that allows screen mirroring from the tablet to the TV. That is, what will make everything that is seen on the tablet also be seen on the big screen.

This solution has the drawback that a mirroring of the tablet screen is carried out, so you will have to keep it on at all times to continue viewing on the Smart TV.

On the other hand, it can also have some advantages, since since it consists of a screen mirroring, the applications do not need to be compatible with Chromecast, and you can use it to play your favorite mobile game on the big screen.

USB Type-C (HDMI)

The USB Type C connection has a series of advantages, one of them is that, depending on the version it is, you can use this for other purposes besides charging, such as connecting a hub to duplicate the USB outputs of the device or even an HDMI that allows you to connect the tablet to the television or monitor.

In this way you will have your tablet screen mirrored on the TV with lower latency, something useful to play, but that also forces you to keep the screen on at all times.

There are brands like Samsung or Huawei that include a desktop mode in some of their tablets so that their interface changes to a more productive organization, something ideal if you want to work on a larger screen and connect a keyboard and mouse.





