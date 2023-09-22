How to consume dairy products after 50 years of age?

Years pass by and our body becomes vulnerable to suffering from various diseases. so you keep going A good diet is the key to reducing the risks and strengthening our health.

The risk of diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis increases with age. The latter is the cause of approximately 9 million bone fractures worldwide.

It is important in adulthood Maintain intake of various dairy products like milk, curd and other types of products which provide us with basic nutrients like calcium. nutritionist Lourdes de la Bastida López, from Quironsalud Cordoba HospitalWhich is now celebrating its fifth anniversary – it opened its doors in September 2018 – tells us that “dairy consumption promotes healthy aging and has great benefits for bone health.”

On the other hand, it has been estimated that, in people over 50 years of age, One in three women and one in five men suffer from fractures due to osteoporosis, A disease that causes bones to deteriorate. That is why the Quironsalud Córdoba nutritionist emphasizes that “it is essential to modify the lifestyle, consume a Mediterranean diet and engage in regular physical activity.”

How to consume dairy products after 50?

Common questions about consumption of dairy products in people over the age of 50 are generally recommended amounts. Lourdes de la Bastida López advises us to consume two to three servings of dairy products a day, following the instructions of the Spanish Federation of Nutrition, Food and Dietetics Societies. It is also better to consume full-fat dairy products to avoid the loss of nutrients contained in the fat of these products.

One dairy product that has a very positive effect on the microbiota is yogurt. In this regard, the Quironsalud Córdoba nutritionist says that “yogurts, especially natural and without added sugar, provide greater benefits to the microbiota due to the type of bacteria present in them.”

It is important to note that some people cannot consume dairy products for different reasons. There are other foods that can provide you with similar nutrients. For example, Nuts and Beans They contain proteins and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. On the other hand, egg and blue fish They provide you with Vitamin D.