How to consume red onion to lower cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a very particular substance. On the one hand, it has a negative effect on health, when it accumulates in excess in the lining of the arteries, thereby affecting the health of the heart.

The curious thing, on the other hand, is that this same substance is capable of eliminating the excess amount of cholesterol in the body, in its ‘good’ version. To clarify it better, from the Heart Foundation they explain that cholesterol is a fundamental compound in the cellular structure, it consists of a fatty-type substance.

When it adheres to low-density lipoprotein, known as LDL, clumps of cholesterol are formed that remain in the blood vessels and are not discarded by the body. It is this that is known as bad cholesterol and high levels of this substance in the blood significantly deteriorate the health of the heart.

Therefore, doctors warn of the importance of regulating the amounts of this component in the body, because not doing so can put life at risk. According to the United States National Library of Medicine, Medline Plus, Among the consequences of the accumulation of this compound in the circulatory system are heart diseases such as coronary arteries.

Among the recommendations of the specialists to regulate the amounts of bad cholesterol in the blood, it is suggested that food is one of the factors that positively or negatively affect its control. There are certain ingredients present in foods that can promote the accumulation of cholesterol in the body, while others, on the other hand, can help lower it.

The purple onion is part of this last group, standing out for a diversity of nutritional properties. According to the portal food guide body mind, The red onion is characterized precisely by its striking color and for being a widely used ingredient in gastronomy.

In the nutritional composition of this food, it stands out that it contains a large amount of water, this nutrient being equivalent to more than 80 percent of its weight. In addition, its contribution of essential minerals such as silicon, magnesium and zinc, essential for the proper functioning of the body, is highlighted.

Likewise, the red onion is rich in other micronutrients such as calcium and potassium, which actively affect the development and strengthening of muscle and cell structures.

The benefits of its consumption are varied. According to the portal a HOWTO, Its intake is highly beneficial to keep the amounts of LDL cholesterol in the body at a margin, that is, in its bad version.

Precisely, thanks to this effect, it has a beneficial effect on the circulation of blood through the body, a necessary process for the oxygenation of the body and its proper functioning.

This effect is due to its rich content “in some essential oils such as alliin and allicin,” details the aforementioned portal.

To enjoy these properties, this food can be added to the diet, because it also has a spicy and strong flavor, that usually goes very well with different preparations, such as salads, pickles, with other vegetables and as a companion to meals.

“For its effect to be real, it is necessary to increase its consumption. Generally, relatively small amounts are eaten”, they indicate from the nutrition section of the portal Health180.

In no way, this article constitutes a professional medical recommendation, so before making any change in diet it is suggested to consult with specialists. In addition, it is emphasized that food is not enough to have good health, it is also key to perform regular physical activity and have good lifestyle habits.