how to consume them to avoid damage to health

Dried fruit, as we know, has many properties, the benefits of mandrels in particular are praised. But be careful, because this food could cause damage to health, if consumed regularly. The cause is inflammatory conditions that can cause pain of varying intensity. A substance contained in them, in particular, can lead to this type of problem.

When almonds are bad

“It is well known how the diet and the type of fats used can play a fundamental role in our well-being – explains Maria Antonietta Labrozzi, pharmacist, expert in clinical nutrition who has been dealing with gastrointestinal problems of a non-pathological nature for several years. and food intolerances -. Almonds as well as peanuts contain a fat called arachidonic acid, which is essential for some metabolic reactions. But the excessive presence of this acid in our body can stimulate the inflammatory process and the pain associated with it “.

Symptoms that can be experienced after excessive consumption of almonds can be neck pain and dizziness, nausea, intestinal pain or skin irritation. The situation can worsen if the organism is already in a state of inflammation. More attention should be paid to toasted almonds: they can become toxic as they develop decidedly harmful substances, including acrylamide. Furthermore, the roasting process deprives them of very useful elements such as vitamins and mineral complexes, which are sensitive to heat.

“My advice is not to completely eliminate almonds, peanuts or hazelnuts from the diet – says Labrozzi – but rather not to overdo the quantity and frequency of intake, undoubtedly preferring raw ones to roasted ones. It is also useful to eat them together with foods containing anti-inflammatory substances such as raw vegetables, such as cucumber, celery, fennel or fruit such as kiwi and pineapple “.

Food intolerance and food inflammation

Inflammation caused by food is nothing other than food intolerance: this produces an alteration that damages the cell membrane by modifying their correct functioning. In this way cells and organs suffer, resulting in digestive difficulties, abdominal bloating, acidity, reflux and heartburn. Particular attention to nutrition is not always enough to regain gastrointestinal balance. There are food supplements that can restore the natural well-being of our body.

“There are several on the market, but not all of them are able to respond to the specific needs of people – continues Labrozzi -. Food supplements based on Glutamine and Boswellia can be very useful. Boswellia is used as a remedy for chronic inflammatory diseases with immunological or allergic pathogenesis, while Glutamine acts as a ‘patch of the intestine’, helping it in the repair of the intestinal mucosa. Omega3 supplementation could help a lot, especially to balance the correct ratio with Omega6, often preponderant in our body. The advice is always to rely on an expert, avoiding self-medication ”, concludes Labrozzi.