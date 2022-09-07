How to control a bad mood – Health and Wellness

Do you tend to be irritated most of the time? There are many reasons that may be fueling this state of mind. In this article we will identify the most common ones, along with the best strategies to stop them from making you feel that way.

Do you usually feel irritation or explode at the slightest provocation? Although it is normal for us to go through moments in which we feel upset or upset, there are stages of life in which this can become chronic. In that case, irritable mood can become a problem for daily life because it produces stress in us. For this reason, it is important that we know how to apply strategies to control a bad mood in order to prevent this feeling from dominating us.

In addition, being “in a bad way” not only affects personal well-being, but also social relationships. In the long run, living constantly feeling this way can lead you to have conflicts with others and cause them to distance themselves from you.

Why do I feel in a bad mood?

Explaining why a person is in a bad mood is not an easy task. In general, there is not a single reason, but it is the product of the interaction of several, added to the interaction of certain very specific elements of the context. For example, being in a job you don’t like, not earning enough money, and being in debt can cause it.

In addition to the above, we must consider the fact that all people are different. Therefore, the bad mood that I experience is not the same that my partner may feel, even if it has the same cause. So, discovering what produces the bad mood is our first task.

However, there is one thing we can say about bad moods, and that is that they tend to be a response to chronic stress. When we feel stressed on an ongoing basis, it increases the likelihood that we will start to be more irritable and touchy.

Six strategies to control a bad mood

Taking into account the above, it is possible to say that the key to how to control a bad mood is in managing stress. To the extent that we try to lead a life with less stress or learn to manage it, we will feel better.

Next, we will see some useful strategies to regulate daily stress and improve mood.

1. Identify the causes of bad mood

As we mentioned before, not all people experience a bad mood in the same way. Therefore, one of the main tools we have in our favor is introspection. It is important to look within ourselves and ask ourselves: why do I feel this way? Perhaps when you analyze it, you realize that there is some unmet need and meeting it can be the key to feeling good.

There are cases of people who when they feel sadness do not express it as such, but do so through a bad mood. Try to question yourself and understand what your emotions might have said about how you feel.

2. Exercise

Physical activity not only has benefits on a physiological level, your mood can also benefit. An investigation by Hegberg and Tone (2015) evaluated the relationship between physical activity and resilience to stress in people with anxious traits. The results showed that exercise predicts higher levels of resilience to stress, even when anxious personality traits are present.

If you are someone who tends to feel anxious and want to know how to control a bad mood, this may be a strategy. Also, keep in mind that you do not need to do strenuous physical activity, going for a walk or doing moderate cardio is enough.

3. Mindfulness

Can mindfulness be a tool to relieve stress and improve your mood? The scientific evidence makes us lean towards an affirmative answer. A systematic review of the International Journal of Stress Management indicates that interventions based on mindfulness are effective for stress. Therefore, practicing mindfulness in your daily life can be useful.

If you want to start doing it, start by selecting a time of day to practice. Find a comfortable, quiet room where you can be alone, and get into a comfortable position, either lying down or sitting. The idea of ​​mindfulness is to focus all your attention on a single stimulus.

For example, you can try to close your eyes and focus only on your breath, without analyzing it, just observing it. If thoughts appear, the same rule also applies, do not analyze or judge them, let them pass through your mind.

4. Watch your internal dialogue

We all live with an inner voice that is usually quite directing. Some have an internal dialogue that helps them deal with difficulties and motivates them to keep going. However, there are people whose inner voice tends to have an aggressive and critical tone that causes them discomfort.

“You’re useless”, “you don’t do anything right”, “others only tolerate you out of pity”. Do you identify with any of those thoughts? If so, it’s a good idea to try to change the way you talk to yourself. Remember that this dialogue is nothing more than a reflection of how you perceive yourself, so try to raise your self-esteem.

5. Look for support in your environment

Perhaps the first strategy that you tend to use is the fight or confrontation with your own emotional state. Now, have you ever considered talking to a friend or family member about it? Frequently, an irritable mood causes us to isolate ourselves, foregoing the enjoyment of any social reinforcers that might change our mood.

Human beings are a sociable species that need relationships with others in order to survive. Instead of isolating yourself when you feel upset, try talking it over with someone; the fact that they listen to you, to write a story and share it, will probably already make you feel better.

6. Consider professional care

In this article we have already listed different causes for a bad mood, but there are times when these can be more complex. If none of the above strategies work for you, we encourage you to put yourself in the hands of a psychologist so that he can make a more detailed evaluation of what is happening to you. With professional guidance, you can identify the factors that motivate negative emotions and develop resources to manage them.

In conclusion, remember that asking for help because you don’t know how to control your bad mood is not synonymous with weakness. In reality, it takes responsibility and maturity to recognize our limitations and do what is necessary to overcome them. The therapeutic space is a safe place where you can express yourself and work on yourself without fear of judgment or criticism.

Source: The Mind is Wonderful.-