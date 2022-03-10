How to control Xbox with Alexa and the Google Assistant

Xbox has been a pioneer in many respects in the video game industry. At present, we normally see functionalities such as the online game or the internal storagebut it was Microsoft that started it on their consoles —with permission from Dreamcast in the network game— and the rest of the manufacturers immediately jumped on the bandwagon. The same thing happens with voice assistants: Cortana, Alexa and Google.

The launch of Xbox One was not what Microsoft expected. It can be quickly summed up in two points: there were options ahead of their time and, above all, some concept and design errors. The use of wizards voice It was one of the advances that did not materialize from the beginning, but far from ending it, it has been shaped over time. It went from supporting Cortana —Microsoft’s own— to do it also with third parties.

Nowadays the assistant with the most functionality on Xbox is the one from Amazon. Alexa has a large number of voice commands to use on consoles. Although being from third parties, the first thing we are going to need to access it is one of the compatible devices. Whether it’s an Echo, headphones or the mobile terminal app. Of course, having one of the smart speakers it will be easier to invoke the assistant.

How to connect Alexa with Xbox?

To start the pairing we have to go directly to the console. In your menu we have to follow the following steps:

Go to Settings>General>Sleep and startup mode and choose the option ‘Standby mode’ so that the console is suspended and does not turn off completely —it will consume more energy, but this way we can tell our assistant to turn on the console —.

Go to Settings>Devices and connections>Digital assistants and activate ‘Enable digital assistants’.

With these simple steps we have our Xbox ready. Now we are going to connect our Alexa device so that we can give the pertinent commands:

In the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet, find More>Skills and games>Xbox.

Activate the Xbox skill with your console user account and password. You will have to accept the connection as a security measure.

Once the connection is complete, Alexa will search for your Xbox —keep it on during this process— and it will add it automatically.





How to connect Google with Xbox?

The first step is exactly the same as doing it with Alexa. Follow the below to connect it to Google Home:

Open the Google Home app. Make sure you have the latest version.

At the top left, tap Add (+)>Set up device (+)>Works with Google.

Type Xbox in the search bar>Select Xbox.

Follow the steps to link Microsoft accounts and assign consoles to rooms.

Your Xbox is ready. Tap Done.

Setup is complete. Now you can control your Xbox with your voice.

Now you will have ready voice control of your Xbox in both Alexa and the Google Assistant. Now you can ask any of them to turn on the console, turn it off, take a screenshot or install games. The most complete, to date, is that of Alexa. It allows you to make many more queries than Google.

With Amazon’s, in addition to controlling games or playing videos, you can also ask what do your friends play or about the games available or about to leave Xbox Game Pass. You can even redeem a code at the store.

Finally, if you don’t already have the Xbox subscription service, you can take advantage of a spectacular offer: enjoy the full Xbox experience for just €12.99 per month. Now, for being a Movistar customer, enjoy the first month freewithout permanence.