How to convert TV to DVB-T2? All solutions available

With the switch off to DVB-T2 in progress, more and more Italians are discovering that they have televisions and decoders that are unable to receive and hook up the new signal. So how to do it for “transform” an incompatible TV into DVB-T2?

The answer is simple: you just need to buy a DVB-T2 decoder in one of the many electronics and computer stores scattered throughout the Italian territory.

By now there are many decoders on the market, even practically invisible and to be simply hooked to the HDMI port mounted on the back of the TV, in order to enjoy the new DVB-T2 digital terrestrial without having to purchase a new TV.

This is undoubtedly the most immediate, convenient and above all economical option, given that DVB-T2 decoders cost just under 50 Euros. Obviously the price rises if you are faced with decoders with more advanced features such as recording content on external media such as hard drives or USB sticks.

However, if you simply want a “basic” decoder, which transforms your TV into DVB-T2, you just need to spend between 30 and 40 Euros and that’s it. The decoders are easy to configure and automatically search for channels.

We remind you that DVB-T2 does not require modifications to the antenna and to the system.