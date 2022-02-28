How to copy the URLs of all open tabs in Chrome

If you are one of those people who open and open tabs in Chrome as if there were no tomorrow, as if they were infinite, surely you have ever wondered what would happen if one day all those tabs were closed suddenly and you lost them forever.

It is best not to imagine such a situation, but the truth is that it is better to be foresight than to cry later when there is nothing to do. My tip is save all those tabs in an excel or a notepad as a backup. It never hurts and can save you from a good disappointment.

How to copy URLs of all open tabs in Chrome in one go

This trick can also come in handy if we need to save all browser URLs for documentation purposes. It may even be a good idea to do some cleaning in the browser and get rid of those 40 or 50 tabs that we have been accumulating over the days.

Although Chrome does not have a native feature that allows us to export the URLs of all open tabs to a text file, we can achieve it by applying some cunning and following these steps.

Open the Google Chrome browser.

Open the options drop-down menu (3 vertical dots icon) located in the upper right corner of the browser and select “Bookmarks -> Add all tabs to bookmarks”.

A new window will open where we will create a folder to group the bookmarks of all the tabs that we have open. Create a new folder by filling in the “Name” field . We have called this folder “MASS EYELASHES”.

. We have called this folder “MASS EYELASHES”. Click on “Keep” to create the folder and save all bookmarks.

Now that we have saved the addresses of all the tabs inside the “MASS TABS” folder, we will proceed to export them.

Open the Chrome options dropdown again and go to “Bookmarks -> Bookmark Manager”.

In the side menu on the left, click on the bookmarks folder that we just created (in our case, the “MASS TABS” folder).

This will load a list with all the tabs that we had open. Click on the first URL in the list, then move the mouse to the last URL and while pressing the “Shift” (or “Shift”) button on the keyboard, click on it as well. This will select all the URLs in the list.

Now right click on the selection and choose “Copy”.

To finish, simply open an Excel sheet or a notepad and press Control+V or the “Paste” button to paste the entire list of addresses that we just copied to the clipboard.

The good thing about this method is that all addresses have a line break, so the URLs will appear perfectly ordered.

