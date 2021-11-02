How to create a free Binance account to buy cryptocurrencies

If you are thinking of starting to invest in cryptocurrencies, starting with Bitcoin, here’s how to create a Binance account for free.

More and more people, thanks to the price of Bitcoin which in these days is reaching peaks never touched before, are approaching the world of cryptocurrencies as an alternative to more traditional investments. Approaching this world, as we have already anticipated, may not be easy, especially for those who are not very familiar with technology and do not even have a first smattering of cryptocurrencies and how they work, but the good news is that compared to a few years ago it is really easy to take the first steps and gain experience with cryptocurrencies. The easiest way, even for us Italian users, is to rely on a serious and reliable exchange, real cryptocurrency exchange platforms that allow us to convert our physical currencies – dollars, euros, pounds etc – into a corresponding currency. digital. The most famous and reliable exchanges are Binance, Coinbase or Crypto.com, but today we want to focus on what, in our opinion, is the easiest to use for Italian users: Binance. Let’s see together how to take the first steps and how to create an account on Binance for free to start investing in cryptocurrencies.

Binance is truly one of the best exchanges in the world, ranked first by CoinGeko with a score of 10. Just for comparison – and we invite you to compare the ranking at this address – the most famous eToro that has been spending thousands of euros for months in advertising in our country, it is still in 42nd place with a score of 8. Not only has Binance achieved the maximum score, but it is also among the exchanges with the lowest rates for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

What you need to create an account on Binance

Before guiding you in creating an account on Binance, let’s give you a small summary of everything you need:

email address

telephone number

To verify your account, and sleep more peacefully on the security front, after creating an account you must prove to Binance that you are who you say you are. To do this, you will be asked to verify your identity by providing a copy of a valid identification document.

To this we suggest you add an additional security method: Google Authenticator, to be activated directly from your Binance panel.

How to create a free Binance account to invest in cryptocurrencies

Creating an account on Binance, as we said at the beginning, takes a few minutes. The first step, after connecting to this address, is to choose your country of residence – Italy in our case – and enter your email address it’s a password that you can create instantly. Our suggestion is to choose a complex and unique password that is not used for other accounts you have created in the past.

Just click on Create Account to complete the procedure. Binance will send you a communication to your email address with a link to click to activate your new account.

At this point you have created an account, but to start transferring funds and buying cryptocurrencies an additional step is required, the verification of your identity that we have already mentioned at the beginning.

How to verify your identity on Binance

Binance currently allows you to transfer funds and purchase cryptocurrencies directly with a credit card and rechargeable cards. The funds will be instantly available in your Binance account, but the card used to transfer the funds must be in the same name as the Binance account owner. Binance must comply with European and Italian regulations and therefore need to verify your identity.

After enabling SMS and email verification – and also the one with Google Authenticator to sleep even more peacefully – you will need to go to the Binance main menu, click on your account icon and choose Identification. From there, selecting the item Verify, Binance will allow you to upload a digital copy of your identity document and enter your personal data:

Name and surname

Date of birth

Residence address

A photo of your identity document

A photo (selfie) of your face

Binance will verify within minutes that the photo is on your ID matches the selfie you took. At that point, after receiving confirmation from Binance, you will be ready to purchase your first cryptocurrency.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Binance



As we said earlier, at the moment Binance does not allow you to transfer funds by bank transfer, but only by credit cards or rechargeable cards. To immediately buy a cryptocurrency of your choice, or a portion of cryptocurrency as in the case of Bitcoin, you just need:

To select Buy Crypto from the Binance main menu

from the Binance main menu Choose Credit-Debit card

Enter the amount in EURO that you want to invest

Select the cryptocurrency to buy by choosing it from the drop-down menu

By default, the purchase is set to Bitcoin (BTC), but if you are interested in any other cryptocurrency available on Binance you can select it from the menu and proceed with the purchase.

Let’s take an example. If you want invest 200 euros in Bitcoin you just need to enter 200 euros in the first field, as in the screenshot above, to have in real time the amount of Bitcoin you will receive (0.003667 BTC at the time of writing this article). Just select Continues to complete the procedure.

The amount of Bitcoin purchased will be available in your Binance account and from there it can be managed in total freedom: you can decide to use that portion of Bitcoin to buy other cryptocurrencies or leave it as an investment and withdraw it when you want.