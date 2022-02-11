How to create a free PEC mailbox (forever), thanks to SPID

Do you need to have a certified e-mail address but are aiming for maximum savings? Then you are in the right place: thanks to this practical guide we are going to find out how to create a free certified e-mail addressforever, using it SPID: easy to obtain, zero activation fees and maximum security.

How to create a free PEC mailbox (forever), via SPID: all the steps

It is often necessary to have a certified e-mail box (better known as PEC) available only to receive important communications. If this is your case and you need to send very few certified messages via PEC, then this guide is for you. The procedure to follow is very simple and concerns the activation of a mailbox through the service SpidMail: it is a free certified e-mail where it will be possible to receive communications. The user pays only for the send that it carries out with prices that vary according to the choice of the package, starting from 60 cents (+ VAT). By registering with a Namirial SPID you will receive 3 free mailings while with another digital identity manager you will be able to take advantage of only one free message. However, we remind you once again, the reception does not require any payment. And now that we have everything clear, let’s see all the steps and how to go about it create a free certified e-mail box (for always) thanks to SPID.

How to get a free PEC account via SPID: here is the complete procedure Go to the Namirial website. The Namirial manager provides the SpidMail service: just go to the official website (via this link) and click on Activate Free/Immediately. General conditions. In the general conditions screen, read carefully and then check the boxes that require mandatory consent. Authenticate with the SPID. On the next screen, authenticate using the SPID, your digital identity. Enter the data. Now all that remains is to enter the various personal data, in order to confirm the operation. Create a password. Now that you have signed up you will be asked to create a password. This is not used to access the PEC (since you will always use the SPID for access) but for other details, such as the payment of message packets (in case you choose to use one).

By following the simple steps above you will have successfully created your mailbox PEC completely free, for always. Access, as already specified, takes place via SPID: it is a safe and free service as regards the receipt of certified messages. We repeat once again that in case you need to send certified mail it will be necessary to pay for the single message or buy a package. Was this guide helpful to you? Then take a look at our selection of tutorials, useful for finding out how to read a QR code, how to block spam calls and more!

