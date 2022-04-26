How to create a habit with exercise, by Cristina Miter

I’m going to give you the tricks that have worked for me and all the ones I’ve learned while chatting with great experts on the subject on my podcast.

1: Don’t improvise

To make it a habit you have to ritualize it. I plan the hours of exercise the same as if they were meetings or medical appointments. That is to say, I write it down on the agenda and it is as important or a priority as the rest. Tuesdays and Thursdays I always save for strength training. One day a week I play tennis and the rest I combine going for a walk (about 90 minutes) or running (now I don’t go over five kilometers). As the psychologist Patri Psychologist explains in her book We are force: “When you know that running at a certain time is part of your routine, you think about it less than when you have to improvise.”

2: Write down these acronyms: NEAT

We think that exercise is just going to a bodypump or pilates class, but NEAT, Non-exercise activity thermogenesis, is very important. “It is the thermogenesis that we generate when we do not do physical activity and that encompasses all daily actions. That is, moving, walking if you can walk, climbing the stairs, having an active life, not sedentary, not spending hours in front of the television… In other words, carrying out small actions that generate big changes”, explained the coach Iñaky García, in episode 163 of the

3: Manage your expectations

I think it is the most common mistake. When we want to start exercising, we usually set ourselves ambitious goals and it is better to go from less to more. If you set an unrealistic goal, not being able to meet it will frustrate you.

and it’s easier for you to quit. “Any physical activity that you haven’t done before costs you. Start with 10, 20 or 30 minutes. According to studies, 20 minutes at low intensity if you have never done physical activity is already conditioning”, Iñaky explained to me.

4: Do not leave everything in the hands of willpower

Many times we think that we lack motivation or willpower and it is not so. I would tell you that 90% of the time I start training I do it without wanting to but I make it up. As my fellow podcaster Marcos Vázquez says: “When you don’t feel like training. He trains without desire.” I know that although it is difficult for me to start, then I feel so good that I think it was worth it. Those are the endorphins.

5: Do what you like, only then will you make it sustainable over time

If you don’t like running, don’t run. But give it a try. Being able to move is a gift, so find that activity that you like. Nordic walking, zumba, yoga, swimming, tennis… You have to be a little kid again, do you remember how you used to like to jump rope or play tag?

6: Change the chip

To change habits, the first thing to do is change your beliefs, especially the limiting ones. Beatriz Crespo explained it to us in this episode of the podcast: “It is very difficult to change habits if you don’t change your beliefs. We have many limiting beliefs. If they have always told you that you are clumsy, if you have always been chubby… the messages that we start believing limit us later”.

7: Think like an elite athlete

Athletes look for performance not aesthetics. Although old age is far from me, it motivates me to think that, thanks to the exercise I do now, I am investing in my future health. As Iñaky told me: “you have to know why you do things, not why you do them. The ‘what for’ is always a motivation for oneself. Motivation comes from the fact that you are doing well”. Do you want to know what is my what for? To be able to lift the suitcase to the upper compartment of the plane without help and to be able to say: “thanks, but I can do it alone”.

