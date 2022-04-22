How to create an email with a custom domain and forward to another email

Every e-mail you receive to that account that you have created with a personalized domain will automatically be forwarded to the other account that you put. That is where you will be able to manage that mail without problems.

mailgun

Another option you can use is Mailgun. It has different functions to be able to manage email accounts. One of them is to be able to create email addresses and forward emails. It is the one that interests us in our case.

In order to use it you will have to create an account. It’s free, but it’s limited to 5,000 emails a month. Surely that amount is enough, but if you need more you should opt for one of the payment plans that you can see on their website and thus have greater capacity.

You have to use the function Route. You will only have to specify the destination email address where you will want to receive those emails. Once you register, it will ask you to enter the domain. You have to add your MX domain, for example, and verify it.

Once you have done this step, you have to configure different aspects to forward the emails. When you’re all set, the address you’ve put there will forward all emails to the other account you’ve set up. As you will see, if you use the free or trial version you will have a maximum limit of emails.

Forward Email

Yet another option for you to use a very simple and well-functioning email forwarding service is Forward Email. It has a self-hosted, open source service, but it also has a hosted version. In the latter we have to configure the MX and TXT records in the configuration of our domain and that’s it. So you can create a fixed email address with a domain.

You also have an option to forward emails when received with whatever name is used with the domain address. Another option that you will be able to use if you are interested.

The good thing about Forward Email is that it allows send unlimited emails to an account. You will have to go to the domain configuration and there add the MX and TXT entries, which will be responsible for sending the mail.

Keep in mind that, by default, all emails in any of the domain’s email addresses will be sent to the destination email address you have entered. However, this is something that you will be able to modify if you wish.

Another interesting point is that Forward Email promises maintain privacy protected to the max. They ensure that it does not store emails and always keep the personal data of users who use their service safe.

In short, these are some options with which you can forward personalized emails to another account. An interesting alternative if you want to manage the e-mails you receive from another address. We have shown some available options, with a similar operation.

How temporary addresses work

In addition to being able to forward an email with any of the services that we have shown, you will also be able to create a temporary email. This is very useful if you want to maintain privacy, since you will be able to create addresses when you need them and send emails without having to use your personal account.

Furthermore, this is also interesting for prevent the entry of spam in the inbox. Instead of registering on sites from the personal address, what we do is create an alternative account and thus avoid exposing the real one. A way to prevent our address from ending up in advertising campaigns or being used in a negative way.

Now, what does that mean by temporary? Such an address it will expire after some time. You can configure that. It may only last a few minutes, a few hours, a few days… Maybe you just need the account to register somewhere and receive a code to validate the account. Once you do that, you will no longer have to use the address you just created.

The very operation of these temporary addresses means that you must be aware that you will not be able to use that address once more. expire. Therefore, if you are really going to need it to receive emails permanently, it is not a good idea. In that case you would have to opt for other alternatives.

There are many options available that you will be able to use. One of the most popular is 10 Minute Mail. It will generate a random email address for you and you will have 10 minutes until it stops working. However, you can extend the availability time further, if you need it.

Another option is YOPMail. The operation is similar. You will be able to use that e-mail for a certain time until it is no longer available. After that time, you will no longer be able to access the inbox and that address will no longer exist.

Therefore, as you have seen, creating disposable email addresses is a good option. It will help improve privacy and you will prevent your inbox from being flooded with junk mail that is a nuisance in your day-to-day life. This way you won’t expose your real address.